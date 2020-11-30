 Pokemon Go 677: Espurr Raid release time & Beyond update countdown - Dexerto
Pokemon Go 677: Espurr Raid release time & Beyond update countdown

Published: 30/Nov/2020 16:33

by David Purcell
Espurr Pokemon Go 677
Niantic / Pokemon

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go’s Pokedex slot 677 is one of the game’s biggest talking points right now surrounding the upcoming Beyond update, and soon enough it will be filled by Espurr. 

Espurr is a Psychic-type that was introduced in the sixth generation, but soon enough it will take its rightful place in Niantic’s mobile game for iOS and Android.

The developers have been teasing its introduction for some time, though November 29 saw the most obvious hint yet, A pink egg stood alone in one frame, with a plane banner in the background revealing it was in fact Pokemon 677.

The real question now, though, is when will it be live in-game?

Pokemon Go Raid Boss Leak
Niantic
Pokemon Go raids allow players to test their mettle against some extremely powerful Pokemon.

When is Pokemon 677 being added to Pokemon Go raids? Espurr

Based on the timers in the teasers, it looks like the Espurr will be added to Pokemon Go between November 30 and December 1. 

This would mean that the monster will start appearing in one star raids from that point onwards.

Pokemon Go Beyond Event Espurr teasers

There has been two prominent teasers for the Beyond event so far, which will mark the introduction of Gen 6 to Pokemon Go. These can be seen below.

Pokemon Go 677 teaser 1

Pokemon Go 677 teaser 2

The second teaser image said: “Great sleuthing, Trainers! We’ve just received another update. After further analysis, we’ve confirmed that the Raid Eggs contain a Pokémon first found in the Kalos region.”

What’s included in the Pokemon Go Beyond update?

Pokemon Go Beyond
Niantic
Pokemon Go’s Beyond update will be the biggest we’ve seen in some time.

Huge rebalancing

Based on an official statement from Niantic, we know that the game will be given one of its largest rebalancing updates since it was first created.

They have confirmed that starting November 30, there will be tremendous changes to how the game works.

“The week of Monday, November 30, 2020, Pokémon GO will GO Beyond. We’ll be making big changes to how Trainers can level up and implementing Seasons, a new way to experience in-game events. Not only that, but Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region will be coming to Pokémon GO! Level-up redesign coming soon; level cap increased to 50!”

Kalos region Pokemon Go release date

On December 2, Pokemon Go will introduced a number of species first found in the Kalos region, following on from the arrival of Mega Evolutions in the game.

Previously, we have seen those from Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, and Galar all added. Now, it’s time for Kalos this Holiday season.

12 Days of Friendship event

During this 12 day event this Holiday season, Pokemon Go will host 12 Days of Friendship during December. This will feature a December Community Day and “fun holiday events!”

