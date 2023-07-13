Pokemon Go Adventure Week makes Meltan Research easier to complete than ever

The upcoming Go Adventure Week event in Pokemon Go should make it easier to complete the Let’s GO, Meltan Special Research.

Niantic has been well-known to release Research tasks in Pokemon Go that take a bit of time to complete. Just last week, a new Masterwork Research task, entitled the All in One #151, dropped – which will likely take months to complete.

Other Research tasks, like Let’s GO, Meltan, fall under this category.

Luckily for those stuck with Let’s GO, Meltan, an upcoming event should make that Research much easier to get done.

Bulbapedia

Pokemon Go players set to get help with Let’s GO, Meltan

In 2018, Niantic released the Let’s GO, Meltan Special Research tasks in Pokemon Go. This lengthy set of challenges requires players to complete a collection of catch-based objectives, participate in Gym battles, and spin PokeStops, among other things.

The eighth part of the Let’s GO, Meltan Special Research can be a bit tricky for some, as it requires individuals to catch two Omanyte or Kabuto, two Lileep or Anorith, and an Aerodactyl. For those who have yet to encounter any of those fossil Pokemon, the upcoming Adventure Week should help with that.

The upcoming Go Adventure Week will give players an increased chance to encounter these Pokemon, and that has several players who haven’t completed the Meltan Special Research excited.

Several Pokemon Go players on social media that haven’t finished the Meltan Special Research were thrilled with the news.

One player on Reddit exclaimed, “WAIT WHEN!!?! I’ve been stuck on the [Let’s GO, Meltan] for three years now.” Another stated, “I’m stuck on 7/9, but it’s great to have the tease of what would have been really nice”

Let’s GO, Meltan does reward Go players with a Meltan encounter, but we should note it’s not the only way to get this Mythical Pokemon. Alternatively, players can also get a Meltan through the Mystery Box.