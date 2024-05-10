A “genius” change to Chansey could improve Pokemon Go

One of the best things about Pokemon Go is the attention to detail that some of the in-game critter designs have. While it’s not true for every Pokemon in the game, some of them have small animations, tasks, or quirks that perfectly line up with their Pokedex entry and background.

A good example of this is Kecleon. While the task of finding Kecleon is infamously frustrating, its ability to camouflage itself matches up with its lore perfectly. It could be exciting to see more lore-accurate features like this being added to the game, and a player may have come up with the best suggestion yet.

Article continues after ad

Appearing in a recent fan discussion, a player noted how it would be great if catching a wild Chansey auto-healed your party of Pokemon.

Based on Chansey’s lore, this would make sense. All throughout the franchise, Chansey is portrayed as a healer and as a support Pokemon, and this small mechanic could give long-term players even more of an incentive to add it to their team.

Article continues after ad

Other Pokemon Go players liked the concept, with one person saying “That’s actually genius lol never would’ve thought of something like that” and another suggesting that it could be a mechanic for a specific event Chansey – perhaps one wearing a Pokemon Center-themed outfit instead.

Article continues after ad

Some fans even chimed in with their own Pokemon-specific concepts, with one person suggesting that catching a Gimmighoul should reward players with PokeCoins.

Much like in the mainline Pokemon games, it would be nice if occasionally catching a Pokemon rewarded players with an item that helps it evolve, like picking up a Metal Coat when catching an Onix, or a Seadra with a Dragon Scale.

Adding small bonuses like this to the game would help to encourage players who’ve almost completed the Pokedex to still keep catching Pokemon. After a while, some Pokemon Go mechanics do lose their appeal as a long-term player and small fixes like this could be an improvement.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s unlikely that we’ll see this change implemented – but who knows? During the recent avatar controversy, Niantic did show that they were willing to listen to community feedback and take player concerns into account, so it’s possible we could see changes like this Chansey buff added in the future.