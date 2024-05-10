Pokemon Go’s AR update injects some fresh fun into the game

Niantic recently added some major changes to Pokemon Go, mostly as part of the overarching Rediscover Go event, and fans are loving the latest changes to AR photography.

While the changes to the Pokemon Go avatars have been largely negative, the player base has been a lot more responsive to some clever quality-of-life adjustments, and now it seems that a lot of players are diving into the new AR features and having a blast.

The latest changes to Pokemon Go’s AR photography mode add some more immersion to proceedings, with the Pokemon reacting to their surroundings in more intuitive ways. Plus, now three Pokemon can be posed together at once in a single photo, opening up a lot of fun possibilities.

Fans have been diving headfirst into this new feature, with several different Reddit posts already showing off some ingenious and occasionally slightly inappropriate pictures that other fans are loving.

One post from Reddit user cjjones07 seems to show several Pokemon lining up to get shots, with a Mankey and Sableye walking through a hospital door, while a Machop lags behind. A comment underneath says, “is this what happens to Pokemon sent to the professor?”

A separate Reddit post seems to show someone being accosted by several Politoed, with both Shadow and Shiny forms of the creature appearing in the photo for some sort of amphibian family portrait.

A comment on this post reads, “These 3 are about to drop the hardest rap album of all time.” While another person adds, “I have a shiny cutiefly I’m willing to sacrifice if it means my survival”.

Finally, one Reddit user’s post shows a gathering of turtles meeting a tortoise, as Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise all gather around a real-life Tortoise.

It’s still very early days for the latest AR features, but Niantic’s commitment to improvements and the community’s continued enthusiasm seems like a winning formula.