Pokemon fans handpick Unova characters they want to see in Indigo Disk DLC

Following the announcement of The Indigo Disk’s release date, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are discussing which characters they’d like to see during their visit to Blueberry Academy.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s long-awaited Indigo Disk DLC finally has a release date, sparking fan excitement and speculation for the second half of the expansion.

The Indigo Disk will bring players to Blueberry Academy, a school The Teal Mask revealed is located in the Unova region. This DLC marks the first return to Unova since 2012’s Black 2 and White 2, and it’s coming at a time when fans are anticipating a Gen 5 remake.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, as they await The Indigo Disk’s release later this year, fans are discussing which characters from the Gen 5 games they hope or expect to see return – and some of them make a lot of sense.

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

Pokemon fans think Gen 5 rival Cheren would make perfect sense in Indigo Disk

The discussion started with a Reddit post making the case for Cheren’s return. One of the player’s rivals in the original Black and White, Cheren became a Gym Leader and teacher at the Aspertia Trainer School by the time of the sequel.

Article continues after ad

Given Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s school setting, it would make a lot of sense to include Cheren as a Blueberry Academy instructor, even if it’s just for a cameo.

Article continues after ad

Others have said Black and White’s other rival, Bianca, should also return. “Bianca should be a professor and gift us one of the Unova starter[s],” one user suggested.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Like Cheren, Bianca got a new role in Black 2 and White 2 serving as Professor Juniper’s assistant. While the Pokemon main series timeline is unclear, it would make sense to see Bianca as Juniper’s successor.

Article continues after ad

Others hoped to see trainers come back to take advantage of Unova Pokemon that have since received evolutions. A popular choice is Grimsley, the Dark-type Elite Four member who last appeared in the Generation 7 games. Considering his ace is Bisharp, fans hope to see him come back with a Kingambit.

Article continues after ad

The odds of any of these characters appearing are debatable. While Pokemon Legends Arceus did bring back old characters (including Unova’s Ingo), recent main series games like Sword and Shield have lacked the cameos that were common in older Pokemon titles.

Article continues after ad

That doesn’t mean The Indigo Disk won’t acknowledge the Unova that fans remember. All of the Blueberry Academy Elite Four members share similarities with existing Gen 5 characters, with Drayton’s resemblance to Dragon-type Gym Leader Drayden being the most obvious.

There’s a decent chance The Indigo Disk’s Unova character representation may be limited to Easter eggs like these. Still, it would be a nice treat for long-time players to see fan-favorite characters again when the DLC drops on December 14.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While you wait for The Indigo Disk, be sure to check out the rest of our Pokemon coverage.