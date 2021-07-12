Pokemon card collector gets luckiest booster box ever after freak printing error

A Pokemon fan was stunned when they opened a Pokemon card set from 2001 and discovered the craziest printing error of all time. The YouTuber found what may be the TCG’s first-ever “God” booster box.

Over 25 years since its release, the Pokemon Trading Card Game has had its fair share of printing errors. From missing text to warped holographic backgrounds, collectors have seen a wide variety of oddities over the years.

A YouTuber scored the motherload of errors when they discovered their Neo Discovery box from 2001 had a holographic rare card in every booster pack. The shocked player discovered a one-of-a-kind error worth thousands of dollars.

Pokemon card fan discovers “God” TCG box from 2001

Pokemon enthusiast SuperDuperDani was shocked when they opened their Neo Discovery TCG booster box that had been sealed since 2001. Inside, the fan discovered that every single booster pack contained a rare holographic.

“I cracked into this live on stream and inside this booster box, there was a holographic card in every single pack. That is 36 booster packs with 36 holographics inside. I have literally never seen anything like this in my life,” the YouTuber explained in their July 6 video.

The Pokemon fan said they reached out to other collectors and industry insiders to see if anyone had heard of this error before. “I talked to a bunch of people in the community, and I can’t find a single person who has documented evidence that this has ever happened before!” they said.

Dani revealed that they knew something was different about the box after opening just a few booster packs. “By about pack four I was already highly suspicious that there was something wrong. Because we pulled four holos in a row and normally that really never happens. By about pack six, everyone in the chat was suggesting that this was some weird error.”

After discussing the printing error with some of the Trading Card Game’s biggest veterans, the YouTuber revealed that no one they had talked to had ever seen this type of error before. They also added that the community may never get an answer as to how the mistake happened.

The TCG superfan summed up the moment as “the craziest Pokemon experience” of their life. While it’s still a mystery of how it happened, one thing is for certain – SuperDuperDani just lived out the childhood dreams of many Pokemon fans who grew up collecting the Nintendo items.