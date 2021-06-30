Is Pokemon Evolving Skies TCG set worth it? Best, worst & rarest cards

The Pokemon Trading Card Game’s next expansion, Evolving Skies, will hit stores in August 2021. With over 200 cards included, collectors may be wondering if it’s worth purchasing. Here are the worst, best, and rarest cards in the set that we know about so far.

The next TCG expansion to hit North America is going to be a big one as it boasts over 200 cards in total. Evolving Skies will include items from the wildly popular Eevee Heroes release in Japan, as well as Skyscraping Perfect and Blue Sky Stream.

From Hoenn Legendary Rayquaza to Eevee and all of its beloved evolutions, players will have a lot of cards to collect. But is it worth the money? Below we will break down the best and rarest cards that have been revealed so far.

Worst Evolving Skies Pokemon cards

Number Name Card #35 Galarian Perrserker #60 Rapid Shake #58 Switch Cup #03 Lombre #51 Vigoroth

Best Evolving Skies Pokemon cards

Number Name Card #47 VMAX Rayquaza #41 VMAX Sylveon #21 VMAX Gyrados #42 V Dragonite #04 VMAX Espeon

Rarest Evolving Skies Pokemon cards

Number Name Card #98 Gold Inteleon #88 Rainbow Leafeon #97 Rainbow Gordie #100 Gold Turrfield Stadium #90 Rainbow Glaceon

Is Pokemon Evolving Skies TCG expansion worth buying?

The Evolving Skies expansion will be a mix of the three Japanese sets: Eevee Heroes, Skyscraping Perfect, and Blue Sky Stream. Based on the cards we know will be in the set so far, as well as the items that could make the final cut, we have a good idea of what to expect.

Eevee fans will absolutely not want to miss out on this one. The gorgeous VMAX holographics of their favorite Eeveelutions are a must-own for their collection. However, compared to Chilling Reign which released in June 2021, we can’t help but feel some of the rarer cards in this set are a little underwhelming in comparison.

With over 200 cards in the final expansion though, the question on everyone’s minds is if all the stunning full art cards from Eevee Heroes will make the cut. If they get announced, then it will certainly move the expansion into must-buy territory.

At the time of writing, the entire list for the North American expansion has yet to be revealed. We will update this once the full announcement has been made.