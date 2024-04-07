Pokemon may have accidentally revealed April’s Community Day

The Pokemon Go Community Day for April may feature an iconic Kanto Pokemon, as a now-deleted post hints towards a Grass-type getting the focus later this month.

Pokemon may be teasing the Kanto Grass-type Bellsprout for Pokemon Go Community Day this April, according to a now-deleted post. As spotted by Pokemon player TrainersGo2022 on X, they explain that Pokemon Go Brazil posted a teaser for the Pocket Monster, then promptly removed it.

Nothing in the post explicitly says Bellsprout, so this is all speculation for now, but the video in the teaser features a Pokemon waving a leaf very reminiscent of the one Bellsprout has, leading many to assume it will be the focus of Community Day later this month.

According to the current Pokemon Go event schedule, the next Pokemon Go Community Day is set for April 20, 2024, so there isn’t long to go either way. With Pokemon EUIC happening this weekend, perhaps a teaser could be dropped during closing ceremonies.