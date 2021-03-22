Niantic confirms long-awaited Pokemon Go friends list update "out soon" - Dexerto

Niantic confirmed they are finally expanding the friends list in Pokemon GO, which is something players have desperately wanted for a long time.

Niantic has gotten a lot of things right with Pokemon GO. However, players have always been critical of the bizarre friends list limit, which is capped at 200 people. It sounds like a lot, but it fills out quickly – especially for veteran players.

Fortunately, it seems like that will no longer be the case.

Niantic finally responded to the ever-growing demand for an increased Pokemon Go friends list limit, and announced they will increase it to a max of 400 people.

It’s a small part of a much bigger update, which includes friendship referrals that existing players can send to new and returning players to earn rewards, as well as some other bits and pieces.

“We’re beginning to roll out an update over the coming weeks to Niantic Friends – so you’ll be able to see your network across all of our titles!” they wrote.

However, players are most hyped for the increased friend list limit, which has been a long time coming. “We’re also working to expand your friend limit to 400 at the end of this upgrade. We’ll update you when the rollout is complete!”

Naturally, an expanded friends list will tie into the new referral system, meaning there’s more room to earn rewards. However, it will also impact how trainers gather experience to level up.

Pokemon Go players have been wheeling and dealing with Lucky Eggs to earn experience boosts between friends for quite some time. Now, due to the increased limit, they can do it even more.

It’s an exciting change that will improve the player experience in more ways.