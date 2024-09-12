Xbox announces highly requested change to adding friends

Xbox is finally re-introducing a much-requested feature that will make adding friends on Xbox Series X|S much easier.

Whether queuing up for Warzone or chilling out on cozy adventures like Minecraft, there are plenty of virtual worlds to hang out in and explore – and it’s always better with friends.

Fortunately, Xbox is making some much-needed changes to the way you add other players to your friends list. The good news is that you’ll no longer have to go through the frustrating steps of following those you want to add. Instead, Xbox is bringing back an old-school friend feature to speed up the process.

Posting on X, the official Xbox account explained how players can soon send, accept, or delete friend requests. This is different from the current system, in which players must first follow their friend until they also add you as a friend.

Those who are not added as friends will just appear as a follower – an area that is frustrating for those who just wish to add people without the extra steps.

It’s important to note that existing mutual friends will update automatically when the new feature is rolled out. Xbox explained, “you’ll stay friends with people who had also added you as a friend previously and continue following anyone who hadn’t.”

As for when the feature will be added to Xbox consoles, the devs said that they are currently testing it with Xbox Insiders, and will share more details later in the year.

In the meantime, you’ll need to continue adding friends by following them first, either via entering their gamertag or through recent players.

