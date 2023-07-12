New Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift for Fighting-type fans

Pokemon masters the world over can rejoice because a new Mystery Gift is up for grabs in Scarlet & Violet. This one will let players pack a punch by changing their Pokemon’s Tera Type.

It’s the first Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to gift Tera Shards since December 2022 so make sure to grab it quick.

The code in question is TERATYPECHANGE according to NintendoLife and it will give players who redeem it 50 Fighting-type Tera Shards. That’s the exact amount needed to change a Pokemon’s Tera Type.

The advantages of a Tera Type change are huge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The game’s Terastallization mechanic allows Pokemon to undergo a powerful transformation and change types mid-battle.

The Pokemon Company A Dragon Tera Typing lets Charizard be his true self

In their Terastallized forms, Pokemon gain an extra bonus to Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). That means by changing your Pokemon to a Fighting-type and using a Fighting-type move will hit extra hard.

That’s not the only strategic use for Terastallizing to a Fighting-type though. Say you’ve got a Psychic type Pokemon about to be decimated by a Dark-type, just Terastallize into a fighting type to resist its attacks.

To grab this latest Mystery Gift, open your start menu in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet and select the Poke Portal. From there, move your cursor down to the Mystery Gift option and select ‘Get via Internet’. Enter the code and viola!

The Pokemon Company Tera Raids feature unique Tera Types like this Fighting-type Cinderace

The Mystery Gift expires on July 31 so there’s still plenty of time to jump on and grab the reward.

For more info on how to get the most out of Terastallizing or where to find Pokemon with rare Tera Types, check out our handy guides.