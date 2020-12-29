Logo
New Pokemon “leak” claims Diamond & Pearl remake will be announced very soon

Published: 29/Dec/2020 23:06

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Diamond & Pearl Pokemon Dialga and Palkia over space galaxy background.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company / Pixabay

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

A Pokemon leaker claims that a Diamond & Pearl Remake will be announced at the end of December. The rumor also alleges the title will use Sword & Shield’s engine and will feature Gen 8 mechanics.

Despite releasing in 2004, Pokemon fans have been desperately hoping for a remake of Diamond & Pearl. According to a new rumor, players may soon get their wish.

A leak that has surfaced online claims that Game Freak is gearing up to announce the RPG series’ next title during their New Years Eve Space Sunrise Live event on December 31.

Promotion for Pokemon 2021 Space Sunrise live event.
Twitter: @Pokemon_cojp
Will The Pokemon Company announce something big during its New Year’s Eve live event?

Will Pokemon announce Diamond & Pearl remake soon?

In November, The Pokemon Company announced it was partnering up with the International Space Station for a livestream to showcase 2021’s first sunrise on December 31. A new rumor claims the galactic event will also be used to announce a Diamond & Pearl remake set to release next November.

The “leak” surfaced on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit on December 28 and contains a whole host of supposed details for the upcoming title. Interestingly, the leaker alleges that the remake will use Sword & Shield’s engine and incorporate its Dynamax mechanic, while continuing to ditch Mega Evolutions and Z-Moves.

The post goes on to further state that the Sinnoh region remake will get new region forms such as a “A Grass/Fire Cacturne with a new evo, and a Ice Furret [that] looks like a freaking scarf.” Lastly, the rumor states the reveal video will show Arceus getting an epic Gigantamax form.

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes will be announced at the "Space Sunrise Live" event this Thursday from GamingLeaksAndRumours

Rumors have actually been swirling about the New Year’s Eve event since it was announced back in November. Serebii’s Joe Merrick warned fans to not read too much into the livestream. “Please don’t take this as some sort of bizarre hint for a game. Already seen some comments like that,” he tweeted.

It should be of said to, of course, take this all with a major grain of salt. This isn’t the first time a new “leak” has claimed a Diamond & Pearl Remake is “just around the corner.” However, some Trainers reacting to the rumor were buying it based off the description. “Sounds so lame it must be true,” one user sarcastically wrote.

As far as to whether Game Freak will use the Galactic live event to tease the Gen IV remake, we will just have to tune in and see. However if the disappointing Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 20th anniversary reveal is anything to go off of, fans should probably keep their expectations in check.

Ridiculous Pokemon Sword & Shield glitch makes Snorlax fly across Galar

Published: 29/Dec/2020 21:28 Updated: 29/Dec/2020 21:31

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot from Pokemon Sword & Shield Crown Tundra with Flying Snorlax.
Game Freak / Twitter: @MelodiousMags

Pokemon Sword & Shield

The Pokemon community was left in tears of laughter after a randomized run mod for Sword & Shield turned Snorlax into a Flying-type monster instead.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. While many have beaten the game since its debut last year, some players have turned towards mods to spice up the RPG.

However, one Trainer’s “randomize” run of the Nintendo Switch title was brought to a halt when a giant Snorlax came barreling through the sky at them as a Flying-type ‘mon. The viral clip has left many fans in stitches.

Screenshot from Pokemon Sword & Shield with flying Snorlax.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
A viral clip shows the giant Pokemon flying through the air in Sword & Shield.

Pokemon player encounters flying Snorlax in Sword & Shield

For years, players have used mods to help make Pokemon games a little more interesting. “Randomize” runs, for instance, will literally randomize every single monster or Trainer encounter in the game.

For one Gen 8 fan, their playthrough took a bizarre turn when their mod interrupted a Sword & Shield scene by swapping out a flying Eldegoss with a Snorlax.

First posted on December 27 by Twitter user ‘octozeppelin’, the viral clip shows the large monster flying through the sky across the bridge leading into the seaside town of Hulbury.

Players familiar with the iconic moment in the RPG were left in tears of laughter. The user made a follow-up video after one fan asked what the fate was of the flying Snorlax. “I have bad news for you : (” the user replied before attaching a second clip.

Octozeppelin went on to reveal the program they used which led to the moment. “It’s because of a randomizer hack called Rainbow Shield! Every Pokémon in the world is randomized, so I’ve seen a lot of really funny things in the sky that don’t usually belong there,” they said.

While the randomization of the mod could have replaced the flying Eldegoss with any of the 400 Pokemon in the Switch title, the notoriously sleepy giant ‘mon somehow makes the moment all the more hilarious.