New Pokemon “leak” claims Diamond & Pearl remake will be announced very soon

A Pokemon leaker claims that a Diamond & Pearl Remake will be announced at the end of December. The rumor also alleges the title will use Sword & Shield’s engine and will feature Gen 8 mechanics.

Despite releasing in 2004, Pokemon fans have been desperately hoping for a remake of Diamond & Pearl. According to a new rumor, players may soon get their wish.

A leak that has surfaced online claims that Game Freak is gearing up to announce the RPG series’ next title during their New Years Eve Space Sunrise Live event on December 31.

Will Pokemon announce Diamond & Pearl remake soon?

In November, The Pokemon Company announced it was partnering up with the International Space Station for a livestream to showcase 2021’s first sunrise on December 31. A new rumor claims the galactic event will also be used to announce a Diamond & Pearl remake set to release next November.

The “leak” surfaced on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit on December 28 and contains a whole host of supposed details for the upcoming title. Interestingly, the leaker alleges that the remake will use Sword & Shield’s engine and incorporate its Dynamax mechanic, while continuing to ditch Mega Evolutions and Z-Moves.

The post goes on to further state that the Sinnoh region remake will get new region forms such as a “A Grass/Fire Cacturne with a new evo, and a Ice Furret [that] looks like a freaking scarf.” Lastly, the rumor states the reveal video will show Arceus getting an epic Gigantamax form.

Rumors have actually been swirling about the New Year’s Eve event since it was announced back in November. Serebii’s Joe Merrick warned fans to not read too much into the livestream. “Please don’t take this as some sort of bizarre hint for a game. Already seen some comments like that,” he tweeted.

This is neat. Pokémon (alongside Coca-Cola and some others) have partnered to showcase the first sunrise of 2021 from the International Space Station on December 31st. Please don't take this as some sort of bizarre hint for a game. Already seen some comments like that. https://t.co/MdPdaeBXQ3 — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) November 25, 2020

It should be of said to, of course, take this all with a major grain of salt. This isn’t the first time a new “leak” has claimed a Diamond & Pearl Remake is “just around the corner.” However, some Trainers reacting to the rumor were buying it based off the description. “Sounds so lame it must be true,” one user sarcastically wrote.

As far as to whether Game Freak will use the Galactic live event to tease the Gen IV remake, we will just have to tune in and see. However if the disappointing Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 20th anniversary reveal is anything to go off of, fans should probably keep their expectations in check.