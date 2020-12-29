 Ridiculous Pokemon Sword & Shield glitch makes Snorlax fly across Galar - Dexerto
Pokemon

Ridiculous Pokemon Sword & Shield glitch makes Snorlax fly across Galar

Published: 29/Dec/2020 21:28

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot from Pokemon Sword & Shield Crown Tundra with Flying Snorlax.
Game Freak / Twitter: @MelodiousMags

Pokemon Sword & Shield

The Pokemon community was left in tears of laughter after a randomized run mod for Sword & Shield turned Snorlax into a Flying-type monster instead.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. While many have beaten the game since its debut last year, some players have turned towards mods to spice up the RPG.

However, one Trainer’s “randomize” run of the Nintendo Switch title was brought to a halt when a giant Snorlax came barreling through the sky at them as a Flying-type ‘mon. The viral clip has left many fans in stitches.

Screenshot from Pokemon Sword & Shield with flying Snorlax.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
A viral clip shows the giant Pokemon flying through the air in Sword & Shield.

Pokemon player encounters flying Snorlax in Sword & Shield

For years, players have used mods to help make Pokemon games a little more interesting. “Randomize” runs, for instance, will literally randomize every single monster or Trainer encounter in the game.

For one Gen 8 fan, their playthrough took a bizarre turn when their mod interrupted a Sword & Shield scene by swapping out a flying Eldegoss with a Snorlax.

First posted on December 27 by Twitter user ‘octozeppelin’, the viral clip shows the large monster flying through the sky across the bridge leading into the seaside town of Hulbury.

Players familiar with the iconic moment in the RPG were left in tears of laughter. The user made a follow-up video after one fan asked what the fate was of the flying Snorlax. “I have bad news for you : (” the user replied before attaching a second clip.

Octozeppelin went on to reveal the program they used which led to the moment. “It’s because of a randomizer hack called Rainbow Shield! Every Pokémon in the world is randomized, so I’ve seen a lot of really funny things in the sky that don’t usually belong there,” they said.

While the randomization of the mod could have replaced the flying Eldegoss with any of the 400 Pokemon in the Switch title, the notoriously sleepy giant ‘mon somehow makes the moment all the more hilarious.

Overwatch

Bizarre Overwatch glitch gets Hammond stuck in a tree on Hanamura

Published: 29/Dec/2020 20:48

by Michael Gwilliam
Hammond on Hanamura
Blizzard Entertainment

Hanamura Wrecking Ball

Overwatch players have discovered a strange, yet hilarious glitch on Hanamura that lets Wrecking Ball get stuck in a tree, sometimes even completely unable to move.

Hammond can be one of the wildest Overwatch tanks, packing extreme levels of mobility that can be a huge threat to the enemy team.

With 600 health, armor, a non-existent head hitbox in ball form, and adaptive shields, Wrecking Ball can be the hardest hero to pin down and eliminate in the entire game by far.

As such, the best counter to the hamster is often high levels of crowd control to keep him in place with stuns, freezes and hacks being the most optimal tools to deal with the annoying tank rolling up in your backline.

Wrecking Ball uses Piledriver
Blizzard Entertainment
Wrecking Ball can be the most annoying Overwatch hero.

That said, the best counter to Hammond could very well not be any one ability, but rather a glitch that forces him to get stuck in a tree on Hanamura, leaving him vulnerable to attacks.

Twitch streamer RoadRunner_ow experienced this glitch first hand while trying to defend Hanamura’s first point. After following through the small opening in the gate, he found himself trapped while attempting a piledriver.

As such, the enemy team was able to prepare for the assault with the Reinhardt pinning and deleting the giant hamster ball.

“Series of unfortunate events,” he gasped after the bug cost him his life.

This bug isn’t just limited to the Winter Wonderland version of Hanamura either, and as it turns out, it can be way more catastrophic.

Back in May, YouTuber Hunu uploaded a video of a Wrecking Ball getting stuck in the tree, but unlike RoadRunner, he remained trapped there.

After being blown up, a friendly Mercy was able to revive him, but despite the resurrection, the YouTuber couldn’t move and just fed even more ultimate charge to the enemy team.

This bug seems to only affect Wrecking Ball, so that’s probably why Blizzard hasn’t addressed it yet or if they’re even aware of its existence.

Hopefully, it gets dealt with soon and before it happens to an Overwatch League team when Season 4 kicks off in 2021.