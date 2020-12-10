Logo
Pokemon

Is a new Pokemon game coming in 2021? Job listings spark speculation

Published: 10/Dec/2020 1:28

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of someone holding Nintendo Switch playing Pokemon.
Nintendo / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon 25

A flurry of new job listings by The Pokemon Company has fueled speculation that a new game might be coming in 2021. Could it be a mainline RPG from Game Freak?

Having originally released in 1996, the Pokemon franchise is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021. The anticipation has never been higher as fans wonder when a new game will drop.

A new set of job listings has kicked the rumor mill into overdrive that Game Freak could be almost done with a new RPG. Could a new title be dropping sooner than expected?

Promotion for Pokemon 25th anniversary.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The 25th anniversary of the series is happening in 2021.

Is Pokemon getting a new game in 2021?

In December, eagle-eyed fans spotted new job listings from The Pokemon Company. The short-term contracts are for 12 months, and are specifically for localization for Japanese to English. A game’s translation is usually a sign that development is wrapping up so whatever the project is must be far along.

While the type of job listings are fairly common, its led some to believe it a new game, simply by the logic that a remake or remaster of an older title would already have been mostly localized. The Japanese company also posted a listing for localization of marketing materials.

Interestingly, TPC has a history of posting job openings similar to these right before a title is announced. The last one being the 2018 surprise games Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee.

Screenshot of Pokemon Platinum wallpaper.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Could fans finally get a Diamond & Pearl Remake in 2021?

Pokemon leak accounts claim it’s a remake

Not everyone is convinced that it will be a new title. Popular French outlet PokeKalos posted in November that there would be a remake next November instead. “You’re going to have your remake next November, stop complaining,” a rough translation of the tweet read. KeliosFR has previously leaked Nintendo Direct info correctly in the past.

French Pokemon outlet tweet.
Twitter: @KeliosFR
One leaker claims it’s a remake.

In December, the ‘Centro Pokemon Leaks’ account stated their sources lined up with Kelios, and believed a mainline game would also be released in 2021. “We don’t know if the main series game is releasing in November, but we trust Kelios a lot.”

Pokemon Leak account Tweet.
Twitter: @CentroLeaks
Another leaker backed them up.

Given that 2021 is the Pokemon series’ 25th anniversary, it seems a given that we will get a new release in some form. The timing also makes sense. However, it’s unclear whether it will be a new game or a remaster of a classic such as Diamond & Pearl – which many fans desperately want.

What also throws everything up in the air is the potential for another Let’s Go RPG. Of course, take everything with a grain of salt – a job listing does not guarantee we will get a new main release in 2021, although clearly TPC are far along on a project.

Cyberpunk 2077

CohhCarnage left speechless after meeting himself in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 10/Dec/2020 1:06

by Andrew Amos
Twitter: CohhCarnage / CD Projekt Red

Share

CohhCarnage

Ben ‘CohhCarnage’ Cassell was one of a select few Twitch streamers and content creators to find themselves in CD Projekt Red’s newly-released Cyberpunk 2077. After years of development, he was left speechless after discovering his own character in-game, and sharing it with his fans.

Cyberpunk 2077 was the hit game release everyone was looking forward to in 2020. Excusing the fact that it almost got delayed into 2021, now that everyone’s got their hands on it, it’s living up to expectations.

Seven years on since it was initially teased, and many more years before that since entering development, Cyberpunk 2077 is now all the rage. It’s taken over Twitch, smashing through the 1 million viewer barrier just a matter of hours after release.

Cyberpunk gameplay
CD PROJEKT RED
Cyberpunk 2077 has taken over Twitch, peaking at nearly 1.2 million viewers at release.

One of the streamers who has benefitted the most from it is CohhCarnage. The long-time variety streamer hit a new channel high at over 98,000 viewers as he walked around Night City. He also said he got over 4,000 subs over the 13 hour broadcast.

What he also got was a truly amazing in-game experience ⁠— a once-in-a-lifetime one. CohhCarnage got to work on Cyberpunk 2077, and finally got to see himself in-game. He might be Ben Cassell in real life, but in Night City, he’s Garry the Prophet.

Cohh’s character was standing on the side of the street, spewing out theories about life. As the streamer heard himself in the game, he was in shock of finally seeing his character come to life. It’s been a long time since he confirmed the cameo in June, and now he got to see it with his fans.

“Oh dude, this is so cool,” he said on stream. “Dude that sounds pretty good. They made that work. Wow. They’ve worked some magic on that.”

While he was in awe of finally seeing himself in a game, he also got to give fans a bit of advanced notice on a little event they could trigger in game.

“I can talk about this now ⁠— this is interesting ⁠— because there was an event. They might not have kept it in, but basically, people would walk up…oh nevermind, I think it’s later. No spoilers.”

Cohh hasn’t gotten up to that part of the story yet, but given he plans on streaming the game from start to finish over the next week, he’s bound to revisit himself as Garry the Prophet and show that off too.