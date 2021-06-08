Is there a Shiny Abra in Pokemon Go? How to get Shiny Abra during Spotlight Hour - Dexerto

With the Kanto region’s Abra getting its own Spotlight Hour in Pokemon Go in June, many trainers will be wondering if you can catch a Shiny version of the beloved Psychic-type.

Hunting for Shiny variations of your favorite Pokemon can take hours, days, and sometimes even weeks – so you’ll need to know if they exist in the first place to make sure it’s worth the effort of searching for the rare and elusive creatures.

Fortunately, all of the 151 Pokemon that appear on the Kanto region Pokedex now exist in Shiny form in Go, meaning those who love Abra and its evolutions Kadabra and Alakazam will be able to get an alternate color scheme to show off.

This is great news, as Abra is the second Spotlight Hour in June 2021. As a result, there will be even more opportunities for trainers to encounter Abra and potentially strike it lucky by finding a Shiny one!

Can you get Shiny Abra in Pokemon Go?

The short and simple answer is yes, you can get a Shiny Abra in Pokemon Go. Shiny hunters will be glad to know the Psychic-type and its evolutions Kadabra and Alakazam can all be Shiny in Niantic’s popular app.

As always, though, it won’t be easy to get your hands on a Shiny Abra. The chances of encountering a Shiny variation of any Pokemon outside of limited-time special events is estimated to be around 1 in 400.

How to catch Shiny Abra in Pokemon Go

Shinies are found at random, and you won’t know if a Pokemon is Shiny or regular until you enter the catch screen. This means finding a Shiny Abra in Pokemon Go is pretty much a case of encountering as many Abra as you can.

If you take part in the Spotlight Hour on June 8, 2021, between 6 PM and 7 PM local time, you’ll be able to encounter hundreds of Abra, meaning your chances of finding a Shiny one are much higher!

There are a few other things you can do to increase your chances of encountering a Shiny ‘mon in Pokemon Go:

Use an Incense to draw more Abra to your location. Place a Lure on a PokeStop to attract more Abra. Don’t waste time catching regular Abra if you only want a Shiny one – leave the catch screen and find another one!

While these methods will definitely help, it ultimately comes down to encountering as many Abra as you can.

How to evolve Shiny Kadabra and Shiny Alakazam

Once you’ve caught an elusive Shiny Abra, you’ll be able to evolve it into a Shiny Kadabra and Shiny Alakazam – both of which will give you great bragging rights in the Go Battle League or when left at Gyms.

To evolve Abra into Kadabra, you’ll need 25 Abra Candy. To evolve Kadabra into Alakazam, you’ll need 100 Abra Candy. Fortunately, the Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to stock up on plenty of Abra Candy.

That’s everything you need to know about Shiny Abra in Pokemon Go – good luck on your hunt, trainers!

If you’re already looking ahead to future Spotlight Hours, check out the full Spotlight Hour June 2021 schedule right here with appearances from Slowpoke, Aipom, and Swinub still to come.