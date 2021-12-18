When Pokemon Legends Arceus launches in 2022, Game Freak is giving away a special clothing item to let players explore the Hisui region in villainous style. Here is how to get the Modern Team Galactic Set.

While there is still a lot we don’t know about Pokemon Legends Arceus, a handful of features have been announced, including the ability to customize your main character with a variety of clothing items.

To entice players to hop into the journey when the title launches, Game Freak is giving away Team Galactic’s infamous uniforms from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Here is how to get the Sinnoh clothing set.

How to get Modern Team Galactic Set in Pokemon Legends Arceus

While Team Galactic were the main villains in 2006’s Diamond & Pearl, players will join the Galaxy Expedition Team in Pokemon Legends Arceus. In the Sinnoh origin story, the collective is tasked with researching the Hisui region’s wildlife.

To celebrate the Sinnoh remakes which released in November 2021, Trainers will be able to equip the group’s modern uniforms featured in BDSP. Here are the steps on how to unlock the special clothing set.

Players MUST have a save file from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl on their Nintendo Switch. After starting Legends, Trainers will next need to progress the story until they join the Galaxy Expedition team. According to the official site, this will take about one hour of gameplay to achieve. Once you’ve joined the Galaxy Expedition, you will need to talk to the Clothier in Jublife City who will then give you the Modern Team Galactic Set. You can now equip the set by going to the clothing menu.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to get and unlock the Modern Team Galactic set in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Players will also be able to get Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Mythical Darkrai, which we have explained in our guide here.