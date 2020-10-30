How to get Crobat in Pokemon Sword & Shield Crown Tundra - Dexerto

Pokemon Sword & Shield players looking to complete their The Crown Tundra Pokedex may be stuck trying to find the elusive Crobat. Here is how you can get the Gen II evolution in no time at all.

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s second major DLC, The Crown Tundra, dropped on October 22. The update expanded Galar with over 119 new monsters for Trainers to catch, including past gen Legendaries.

Players looking to complete their Pokedex may be left scratching their heads when trying to find Crobat, as it can only be caught in rare Raid dens. Thankfully, there is a method that will get you the Gen II ‘mon fast.

How to get Crobat in Pokemon Crown Tundra

Introduced in Gen II’s Gold & Silver in 1999, Crobat became the third evolution for the Zubat line. Its Pokedex entry reads: “Both of its legs have turned into wings. Without a sound, Crobat flies swiftly toward its prey and sinks its fangs into the nape of its target’s neck.”

Unfortunately, unlike most monsters added in The Crown Tundra DLC, the winged character does not show up in the overworld or the map at all, and can only be caught in rare Max Raid dens.

However, there is a much easier way to obtain the creature that will have you adding it to your team in no time. The best route to obtain Crobat is through evolution. We will go over the steps below on how to quickly do that.

Steps to obtaining Crobat in Crown Tundra

Step 1: Fast travel to the Giant’s Bed waypoint on the map. Travel on bike to the Roaring-Sea Caves, which is just above the spawn point.

Ride your bike into the water and then make the first right inside the cave tunnel. Once on land, make an immediate right and follow the winding path which will take you inside the cavern where you will see a Zubat and Golbat flying in the air.

Step 3: Walk over to the Golbat and press down on the left joystick, which will make your character whistle. The noise will attract the monster to fly down and attack you.

Step 4: We recommend using a Pokemon with False Swipe or a sleep move. Use an Ultra Ball to then quickly catch the monster.

Now that you have the creature, go into your bag and feed it a Hondew Berry to quickly raise its friendship level. If you run out of berries before maxing it out, you can find more by shaking trees at Motostoke Riverbank, North Lake Miloch, or Route 7. You can also set up camp, use a toy to play with the Golbat until its hungry, then make it curry. Repeating that four to five times will raise its friendship level.

Step 6: Once its friendship level is raised enough, Golbat will automatically evolve into Crobat. If you have a lot of Hondew Berries, this whole process will be nearly instant.

Finding Crobat in Max Raid Dens

Another method and the ONLY way to catch him in the game is through Max Raid battles. According to popular outlet Serebii, Crobat can be found in five dens scattered throughout The Crown Tundra.

Frostpoint Field

Giant’s Bed

Frigid Sea

Ballimere Lake

Dyna Tree Hill

From our tests, the Golbat evolution methods is your quickest path to obtaining Crobat. Trainers who already have a lot of Hondew Berries can literally obtain the Gen II creature in minutes following the guide above.

With over 119 new Pokemon to catch, The Crown Tundra has given players hours worth of gameplay in the Galar region. Thankfully, the purple bat isn’t too difficult to get your hands on, even if it doesn’t actually spawn on the map.