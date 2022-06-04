How to complete City habitat Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go Fest 2022

The City habitat Collection Challenge is taking place during Pokemon Go Fest 2022, so we’ve got all the details you need to catch every species and earn those rewards.

During the first day of Pokemon Go Fest 2022, which is arguably the biggest event of the year for trainers around the world, there are four rotating Habitat Hours with different Pokemon appearing in each one.

Each of these Habitat Hours will also have its own unique Collection Challenge to complete, although these are only available for players who have purchased a Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ticket from the in-game shop.

In this guide, we’re going to help you complete the City habitat Collection Challenge, with details of each Pokemon you need to catch and the rewards on offer for completing it.

How to complete Pokemon Go City Collection Challenge

These are the Pokemon you’ll need to catch to complete the City habitat Collection Challenge:

Pokemon How to catch Sprite Burmy (Trash Cloak) Spawns in the wild during City Hour Alolan Grimer Spawns in the wild during City Hour Pidove Spawns in the wild during City Hour Gothita Spawns in the wild during City Hour Magnemite Spawns in the wild during City Hour Trubbish Spawns in the wild during City Hour Litten Spawns in the wild during City Hour Hitmonchan Spawns in the wild during City Hour Baltoy Spawns in the wild during City Hour

If you’re struggling to catch all of these Pokemon, remember that you can always use Incense or attach Lure Modules to PokeStops to increase the spawn rate of Pokemon around you.

It’s also worth using the Nearby feature, which can be found in the bottom right-hand corner of the overworld map, as this will show you where to find certain Pokemon at nearby locations.

Pokemon Go City Collection Challenge rewards

If you manage to complete the City Collection Challenge, you’ll be rewarded with 2022 Stardust, a Galarian Weezing encounter, and 1 Incense.

You’ll only have until Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 6 PM local time to complete this Collection Challenge, as that’s when Pokemon Go Fest 2022 ends – after this time, it will be gone forever.

