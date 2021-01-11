Logo
Pokemon

How to get Lucky Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Published: 11/Jan/2021 13:27 Updated: 11/Jan/2021 13:26

by James Busby
Niantic

Pokemon Go

Lucky Pokemon provide the best way for trainers to level up and get the strongest creatures in the game, so find out how you can get them in Pokemon Go.

Leveling up your favorite Pokemon in Pokemon Go can take a lot of time and effort, but Lucky Pokemon help to cut this grind down. Whether you’re looking to obliterate your opponents in Gym Battles or just wanting to get your hands on the game’s strongest Pokemon, you’ll want to try and obtain Lucky versions of each creature.

As a result, you’ll want to try adding as many Lucky Pokemon to your team as possible. Of course, this can be a little tricky to do if you don’t know where to start.  Fortunately, there are a number of ways you can get access to these Lucky monsters in Pokemon Go. 

What are Lucky Pokemon?

Lucky Pokemon trade
Niantic
Lucky Pokemon are much easier to level up.

Unlike Go’s shiny Pokemon, Lucky Pokemon don’t have any distinguishing looks. In fact, they look exactly the same as normal Pokemon. However, they do have one vital difference that makes them incredibly useful. 

Lucky Pokemon have minimum IVs of 12/12/12 and costs half as much Stardust to power up. This makes them extremely useful for any Pokemon trainers looking to level up their Pokemon without having to use vast amounts of Stardust. 

After all, Stardust can be hard to come by, so if you’re a competitive player who wants to get Pokemon to the maximum level of 40, obtaining Lucky Pokemon is essential.

How to get Lucky Pokemon?

Pokemon Go Lucky Pokemon
Niantic
Trading Pokemon is one of the best ways to get Lucky versions.

Trading Pokemon

Trading Pokemon is currently the best way to get Lucky versions of a specific creature. All Pokemon trades have a chance of resulting in both Pokemon being lucky, but trading older Pokemon has a greater chance of making them Lucky.

How easy this is to achieve will vary from trainer to trainer. However, those who have played since Pokemon Go’s release (July 2016) will have a greater chance of obtaining a Lucky Pokemon. This is because it’s highly likely that there are a greater number of older Pokemon available. 

The exact percentages of obtaining a Lucky Pokemon are still is unknown, so you’re best off trading Pokemon that you have held onto for a number of years. It has been speculated that when two Pokemon are traded, the game will take the average age of both creatures and give trainers a percentage based on that.

To guarantee a Lucky Pokemon trade, it’s often best to make sure the traded Pokemon were caught between July 2016 or August 2016. One trainer will also need to have acquired less than 10 Lucky Pokemon to make the outcome guaranteed.

Lucky Friends

Lucky Friends
Niantic
Friendship is also a big part of netting yourself Lucky Pokemon.

In April 2019, Niantic introduced the Pokemon Go Lucky Friends feature. Firstly, you need to add each other as Best Friends to have a chance of becoming Lucky friends. The chance of becoming Lucky friends will only happen once per day when you do any of the following actions:

  • Trade Pokemon
  • Open a gift from each other
  • Team up in a Raid Battle or Gym Battle
  • Challenge each other in a Trainer Battle

If you end up becoming Lucky Friends, you will receive a notification telling you of your new status. This will also mean that your next Pokemon trade is guaranteed to yield Lucky Pokemon. The chances of this happening are quite low, but it could help you on your hunt for super-strong pocket monsters. 

Lucky Pokemon are guaranteed to have IVs of 12/12/12, so you’ll want to try and get your hands on as many as possible using the above methods. 

Apex Legends

How to use MRVN’s arm in Apex Legends to get Legendary loot

Published: 9/Jan/2021 12:12 Updated: 10/Jan/2021 12:25

by Connor Bennett
Loot MRVN in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

apex legends fight night

Apex Legends’ Fight Night event has brought some new ways for players to get loot, including now having MRVN robots scattered around Olympus. Here’s how you can find them and use them to your advantage. 

The highly anticipated Fight Night collection event has brought plenty of new content to Apex Legends, especially when it comes to new skins and cosmetics. Though, there have been map changes too.

Pathfinder’s boxing-themed Town Takeover has proven to be pretty popular with players, but he’s no longer the only MRVN on the map. Now there are MRVNs that will hand over different levels of loot. 

However, if you want to get some nicer loot, you will have to take the brutal step in taking down a MRVN. 

Respawn Entertainment
The Fight Night even is all about Pathfinder and his fellow MRVNs.

How to find a MRVN arm in Apex Legends

Now, you don’t have to take down the MRVNs if you don’t want to – you can simply accept the loot that they give you. 

You can tell what loot you’re going to get based on the face that appears on the MRVN’s screen. A white face gets common loot, a blue face gets rare, purple face grants epic loot, and a delighted yellow face gives away legendary loot. 

Once you’ve taken the loot, if you then eliminate the MRVN, they will drop a MRVN arm. You can’t find the arm in a supply box, replicator, or care package – they can only be gotten through eliminating a robot.

How to use loot MRVN arm in Apex Legends

When the MRVN drops an arm, you can then pick this up and carry it until you see another MRVN. Similarly to how the vault keys work on World’s Edge. 

If you then give the other robot the arm, that will make them incredibly happy, and in turn, give you gold loot. It’s a simple process. 

  1. Find a loot MRVN on Olympus
  2. Wait until they show a face on the screen on their body
  3. If it’s not gold, eliminate the MRVN
  4. Pick up the MRVN arm that drops
  5. Find another MRVN and attach the arm when prompted
  6. Wait a few seconds and the gold loot is yours!

Even when you’ve used the MRVN to get legendary loot, you can still repeat the process by taking them down and giving the arm to another. After all, the better loot you’ve got, the better the chances you have of winning.

However, you will need to be careful and weigh up what you’re doing. Loot MRVNs power down after being used, so if someone else got to one before you, you might miss out on the chance to claim some goodies from them.