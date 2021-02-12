Pokemon Go community rallies behind “phenomenal” Raid summary idea

A Pokemon Go player has wowed the community with an idea for Raid battles that would be incredibly useful for Trainers wanting to know how well the fight actually went.

Raids are no doubt the best and easiest way to get your hands on a Legendary in Pokemon Go. Whether it’s Mewtwo, Palkia, or Groudon, there’s always a fight going on – but how do you really fare in the battle?

Trainer ‘pokemondesign’ has come up with the perfect concept for finding out your Raid summary and statistics, and it’s so useful, it’s hard not to want it to come to the game for real.

Pokemon Go Raid summary idea

Pokemondesign shared the image of their concept on the r/PokemonGo subreddit. In it, they detail how the Raid end sequence could be changed. Currently, the game displays a “YOU WIN!” screen before showing your rewards.

In the new idea, players would click into the summary from the Journal section. There, it would list who you fought, the percentage of damage you and your friends did against the ‘mon, which monsters you used, and more.

Like the journal, it also breaks down which rewards you got – just in case you skipped through too quickly or forgot, like many of us do when caught up in the excitement of winning the fight.

Trainers loved the idea, such as one user who exclaimed, “This looks amazing. Would love to have something like this in game,” and another who said, “I’ve always wished that they’d let you see how much damage you did.”

Not everyone was so enthusiastic though, with many confident that Niantic would never include a detailed summary like this. “This is a phenomenal idea… So based on how good it is, Niantic will never implement,” someone wrote.

Others were just worried that the detailed match report would let their friends know they were the weakest in the Raid: “Noooo!!! I don’t want them to know I was the straggler!”

Regardless of your thoughts on the idea, it’s hard to argue that Pokemon Go doesn’t need some quality of life changes, such as a “Ready!” button in Raids.

February promises to be a fantastic time to be a player, though. With the upcoming Kanto Tour, players have a lot to look forward to.