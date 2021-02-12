Logo
Pokemon Go community rallies behind “phenomenal” Raid summary idea

Published: 12/Feb/2021 21:18

by Brent Koepp
A Pokemon Go player has wowed the community with an idea for Raid battles that would be incredibly useful for Trainers wanting to know how well the fight actually went.

Raids are no doubt the best and easiest way to get your hands on a Legendary in Pokemon Go. Whether it’s Mewtwo, Palkia, or Groudon, there’s always a fight going on – but how do you really fare in the battle?

Trainer ‘pokemondesign’ has come up with the perfect concept for finding out your Raid summary and statistics, and it’s so useful, it’s hard not to want it to come to the game for real.

Pokemon Go Raid summary idea

Pokemondesign shared the image of their concept on the r/PokemonGo subreddit. In it, they detail how the Raid end sequence could be changed. Currently, the game displays a “YOU WIN!” screen before showing your rewards.

In the new idea, players would click into the summary from the Journal section. There, it would list who you fought, the percentage of damage you and your friends did against the ‘mon, which monsters you used, and more.

Like the journal, it also breaks down which rewards you got – just in case you skipped through too quickly or forgot, like many of us do when caught up in the excitement of winning the fight.

Idea: Raid battle summary. From the journal screen the user can click on a completed raid and view a full summary of their battle. You’d gain insights to how do by percentage and how you can improve your teams performance. from pokemongo

Trainers loved the idea, such as one user who exclaimed, “This looks amazing. Would love to have something like this in game,” and another who said, “I’ve always wished that they’d let you see how much damage you did.”

Not everyone was so enthusiastic though, with many confident that Niantic would never include a detailed summary like this. “This is a phenomenal idea… So based on how good it is, Niantic will never implement,” someone wrote.

Others were just worried that the detailed match report would let their friends know they were the weakest in the Raid: “Noooo!!! I don’t want them to know I was the straggler!”

pokemon go reddit comments

Regardless of your thoughts on the idea, it’s hard to argue that Pokemon Go doesn’t need some quality of life changes, such as a “Ready!” button in Raids.

February promises to be a fantastic time to be a player, though. With the upcoming Kanto Tour, players have a lot to look forward to.

Warzone TikTok fast Mac-10 loadout breaks stat chart & wows NICKMERCS and TimTheTatMan

Published: 12/Feb/2021 20:16

by Tanner Pierce
NICKMERCS Warzone

A brand-new MAC-10 Warzone class, which has been circulating TikTok in various forms, apparently turns the weapon so fast that it’s breaking stat charts and impressing the likes of NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman. Here’s how you can make it for yourself.

The MAC-10 is still one of the most popular guns in Warzone and it’s easy to see why. The weapon is known for its extremely high rate of fire, controllable recoil and high mobility — all coming without many downsides.

But what if you could make this fast weapon even faster? Well, a new loadout that’s been floating around TikTok has caught the eye of both NICKMERCS and TimtheTatman, and it does just that.

This loadout essentially turns the weapon into a high-mobility machine, with NICKMERCS even calling it the “fastest” build of the weapon to date and gameplay of the loadout proves this statement to be true.

“Fastest” MAC-10 loadout

Activision
This new MAC-10 Warzone loadout literally breaks the stat chart for the weapon.
  • Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force
  • Underbarrel: Red Cell Foregrip
  • Ammunition: Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag
  • Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
  • Stock: Raider Stock

As one can see, every attachment increases the speed of the weapon in some way. The barrel increases the bullet velocity, the fast mag allows you to reload quicker, the rear grip gives you a fast ADS time, and the Raider Stock gives you an increase to your spring-to-fire time, as well as your ADS movement speed.

The biggest draw, however, is the Red Cell Foregrip in the underbarrel attachment, which increases your sprinting move speed and your melee quickness. This attachment really seems to be the biggest game-changer, as adding it drastically speeds up the weapon.

The result of all of this is a MAC-10 that literally breaks the stat chart for the weapon, although it’s unclear just how accurate this chart is, especially considering Cold War weapons in Warzone may or may not be a bit broken as of the time of this writing.

Still, the proof is in the pudding, and seeing this variant in action proves how fast it really is. All in all, it’s pretty safe to say that if you use this loadout, you might have a small problem aiming, but you’ll be zooming through Verdansk like the Flash.