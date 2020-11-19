"God" Pokemon card packs with guaranteed rares reportedly coming soon - Dexerto

According to a new report, the Pokemon Trading Card Game is set to get “God” booster packs that are guaranteed to contain only rares inside. The epic collectible is allegedly a part of the upcoming Shiny Star V expansion.

Ever since its 1999 release, players around the world have torn open Pokemon TCG packs hoping it contains a rare collectible inside. If one is lucky enough, they might even score a gorgeous holographic.

But what if fans could buy a booster pack where every card inside was guaranteed to be amazing? Well according to reports, collectors may get a chance to experience that in an upcoming expansion.

Pokemon TCG to repotedly get “God” packs

“God packs” as a concept originated in Magic the Gathering. These rare booster packs get their name for containing only rare cards inside the wrapping. In fact, the Pokemon TCG has actually had them once before with the 2019 Japanese Tag All Stars set.

According to PokeGuardian, there are reports that the upcoming Shiny Star V set will see the return of the epic items. Although unlike before, the chances of finding such an epic pack is a 1 in 600 chance, compared to the previous 1 in 250.

“It appears that ‘God’ packs makes a return in S4a Shiny Star V. Similar to last year’s SM12a Tag All Stars: A pack that only consists of SR or better cards. Been told 1/600 chance,” the site tweeted, before adding that they are still investigating the claim as its not been officially confirmed.

It appears that 'God' packs makes a return in S4a Shiny Star V. Similar to last year's SM12a Tag All Stars: A pack that only consists of SR or better cards. We recieved an image showcasing 7 'S' (Non-V Shiny) and 3 SSR (2 V + 1 VMAX) in 1 pack. Been told 1/600 chance. — PokeGuardian.com (@PokeGuardian) November 18, 2020

However on November 18, more fuel was added to the fire when a Japanese user tweeted out a photo which appears to show the rumored “God pack” out in the wild. The picture shows 10 rare and super rare cards laid out across a table.

Even if it is real, it’s also not entirely clear if the special booster pack would eventually make its way to North America. Currently, the Shiny Star V set has been announced for Japan, and often expansions end up being changed by the time they release worldwide.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt until there is an announcement. Still, the fact that there could exist a chance to find such an incredible item will be sure to have collectors excited and on the hunt. After all, finding one would be a childhood dream come true – literally.