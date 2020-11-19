 "God" Pokemon card packs with guaranteed rares reportedly coming soon - Dexerto
“God” Pokemon card packs with guaranteed rares reportedly coming soon

Published: 19/Nov/2020 21:22

by Brent Koepp
PokeGuardian / The Pokemon Company

According to a new report, the Pokemon Trading Card Game is set to get “God” booster packs that are guaranteed to contain only rares inside. The epic collectible is allegedly a part of the upcoming Shiny Star V expansion.

Ever since its 1999 release, players around the world have torn open Pokemon TCG packs hoping it contains a rare collectible inside. If one is lucky enough, they might even score a gorgeous holographic.

But what if fans could buy a booster pack where every card inside was guaranteed to be amazing? Well according to reports, collectors may get a chance to experience that in an upcoming expansion.

Pokemon TCG expansion Shiny Star V booster box.
PokeGuardian / The Pokemon Company
The upcoming Shiny Star V expansion is rumored to have a “God” booster pack.

Pokemon TCG to repotedly get “God” packs

“God packs” as a concept originated in Magic the Gathering. These rare booster packs get their name for containing only rare cards inside the wrapping. In fact, the Pokemon TCG has actually had them once before with the 2019 Japanese Tag All Stars set.

According to PokeGuardian, there are reports that the upcoming Shiny Star V set will see the return of the epic items. Although unlike before, the chances of finding such an epic pack is a 1 in 600 chance, compared to the previous 1 in 250.

“It appears that ‘God’ packs makes a return in S4a Shiny Star V. Similar to last year’s SM12a Tag All Stars: A pack that only consists of SR or better cards. Been told 1/600 chance,” the site tweeted, before adding that they are still investigating the claim as its not been officially confirmed.

However on November 18, more fuel was added to the fire when a Japanese user tweeted out a photo which appears to show the rumored “God pack” out in the wild. The picture shows 10 rare and super rare cards laid out across a table.

Even if it is real, it’s also not entirely clear if the special booster pack would eventually make its way to North America. Currently, the Shiny Star V set has been announced for Japan, and often expansions end up being changed by the time they release worldwide.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt until there is an announcement. Still, the fact that there could exist a chance to find such an incredible item will be sure to have collectors excited and on the hunt. After all, finding one would be a childhood dream come true – literally.

Why is GTA 6 trending? Rockstar confuses everyone with announcements

Published: 19/Nov/2020 20:48

by Alan Bernal
Rockstar Games

A highly-anticipated announcement for the next Grand Theft Auto Online update created a ton of commotion among fans who desperately wanted any information on GTA 6, making the unannounced sequel to trend without a cause.

Wishful thinking tells us Rockstar is working on the sixth main entry for their legendary franchise. However, there still hasn’t been any official news on GTA 6, something that the community feels can come any day now.

Well on November 19, aside from the news that all Land Races will yield Triple Rewards, the company also released a cryptic video that paints Los Santos in a completely new light.

Titled ‘El Rubio Dossier,’ the 10-second clip contains little information to go off of, other than the lifeless body of John Doe which could play into whatever the devs have planned next.

While there’s plenty of reason to get hyped if you’re a GTA Online player, it seems like fans of the general franchise took the meaning of the video out of context and momentarily ran with it as being the first teaser for 6.

It’s not that hard to see why either. Rockstar is planning the first map expansion for the game in GTA 5’s seven-year lifespan.

The map that has entertained and concealed all of the havoc in GTA will finally be getting some new features to keep the chaos going.

If that wasn’t enough, a new heist will also be coming along for the major winter update for the game. So there doesn’t seem to be a lack of content for the 2013 title, at least as this holiday season is concerned.

However, for those that have been itching for any sign of the next installment in the GTA series, seeing the game trend after the November 19 announcements led from one thing to another.

It only took a few hours after that to escalate the GTA 6 hype for the casual observer, which immediately turned into regret after finding out there was no actual news on the sequel.

If there ever is hard (official) evidence on the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date or info around it, you can be sure to find it on @GTA_Intel and here on Dexerto.