Pokemon TCG Pocket player pulls “god pack” of all illustration rares

Pack-opening is one of the main ways to pass the time in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and one fan has scored big with a “God Pack” filled with rare cards.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players have been busy opening packs, and it turns out that, unlike standard 10-card packs for the tangible game, these mobile app packs can be loaded down with illustration rares. Fans have labeled these unbelievable pulls “god packs”.

In the standard TCG, rare cards can only appear in specific spots in the 10-card lineup for each pack. Because of this, players are limited to the number of illustration or particularly rare cards that could appear in a single pack.

In Pokemon TCG Pocket, this isn’t the case. While rare cards tend to appear most frequently in the final slot of the five-card packs, a rare card can appear in any of the five slots available. In very unusual cases, a rare card can be found in every slot.

One player has taken to social media on X, sharing their own “god pack” pulls that include an illustration rare Snorlax, illustration rare Pikachu ex, full art Arcanine ex, illustration rare Eevee, and illustration rare Squirtle. The player asks, “Anyone pulled a god pack yet?”

The comments on the original post were surprising, with many other Pokemon TCG Pocket showing off “god pack” pulls loaded down the most sought-after cards in the game.

This luck hasn’t been shared by everyone, unfortunately. Many are still trying to just pull enough cards to build a strong deck for PvP battles. One player lamented, “Nope. I want that Eevee!” while others showed off pulls with one or two rare cards.

While this type of drop-rate is unique to Pokemon TCG Pocket, it does give an interesting look at what the reaction might be if similar drop rates were ever added to the physical Pokemon TCG expansions.

These rare cards are more than just binder-stuffers, as the current meta for the battle aspect of Pokemon TCG Pocket includes cards such as Articuno ex, Charizard ex, and many others.

Those lucky enough to grab so many rare, highly-playable cards in one pack will have bragging rights and the ability to put together a strong option when going up again other eager players on the Pokemon TCG Pocket app.