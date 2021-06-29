Element Cup Pokemon Go guide: Rules, Best team, CP Limit & Battle League tips

Pokemon Go’s Battle League has introduced a brand new cup called the Element Cup for Trainers to get stuck into, and there are some unusual rules and CP limits to contend with.

The Battle League is home to Pokemon Go’s competitive scene, allowing Trainers from around the world to match up and take part in PvP battles while showing off the strongest Pokemon they’ve been able to catch.

Every two weeks, the leagues change, ranging from the beginner’s Great League all the way up to the uber-competitive Master League. Sometimes, there are special limited cups that shake things up to make you rethink your strategies.

Niantic have just introduced the Element Cup for the first time, so Trainers will no doubt be looking to master this exciting cup. Here’s everything you need to know about the unique rules, CP limits, and the best team.

Pokemon Go Element Cup rules

As the name suggests, there are a unique set of restrictions based on typing at play in the Element Cup, but there are also some other rules you need to pay attention to:

Only Fire, Water, and Grass-types will be allowed. Pokemon must be able to evolve. Pokemon must be first in their evolutionary line.

Element Cup CP limit

As with most cups in the Go Battle League, there are restrictions on each Pokemon’s CP, or Combat Power. The CP limit for the Element Cup is 500 CP, which is far lower than normal.

This is to help ensure an even playing field for those taking part, and also to make Trainers think hard about the team they’ll be using. It’s a whole different ball game than the elite Master League.

Element Cup start date and time

The Go Battle League’s new Element Cup will begin on Monday, June 28, at 1PM PST (4PM EST/ 9PM BST/ 10PM CEST) and run until Monday, July 12, Monday, June 28, at 1PM PST.

Trainers will have two weeks to try out some new tactics and get to grips with the new cup.

Best team for the Element Cup

For a full breakdown of the mow powerful creatures you need on your Element Cup team, we’ve got a complete guide to the best Pokemon to use right here.

At a glance, though, this is the best Element Cup team to take you to victory:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Sprite Ducklett Wing Attack Aerial Ace Cottonee Charm Grass Knot Vulpix Ember Weather Ball (Fire)

Pokemon Go Battle League Element Cup tips

Working your way up the ranks of the Go Battle League is hard, but here are some tips you can follow to help you become a Pokemon Master:

Build a balanced team – Ensuring good coverage is always important, but especially so in the Element Cup. Having a Fire, Water, and Grass type means you can tackle anything that comes your way. Power Up your Pokemon – With a tiny 500 CP restriction, getting your Pokemon as close to that limit could be the difference between winning and losing, and it shouldn’t be very expensive to do so. Tap Fast – Fast Moves are the quickest way of dealing damage, and considering you won’t have many chances to use Charged Moves in the Element Cup, they’re even more important here. Use your Charged Moves – We’d normally recommend saving your Charged Moves for when you really need them, but in the Element Cup you’re best off using them ASAP as you won’t get many chances to save up before being eliminated.

That’s everything you need to know about the Element Cup! For the latest guides, news, and leaks, make sure you visit our Pokemon Go home page.