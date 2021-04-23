Eiscue takes over Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid Battles for World Penguin Day - Dexerto

A new Max Raid Battle event has been added to Pokemon Sword & Shield to celebrate World Penguin Day and has given trainers the chance to catch Shiny Eiscue.

Pokemon Sword & Shield is filled with a range of great content and activities for trainers to get stuck into. There’s something for everyone, whether you like to battle other players or simply explore the title’s expansive world.

For those who love a challenge, Max Raid Battles offer difficult yet fun encounters that allow players to pick up some of the rarest Pokemon in the game. On top of this, the Raids are regularly updated and sometimes even host special limited-time events for trainers.

Well, to celebrate World Penguin Day, Eiscue has taken over Max Raid Battles in an exclusive event.

World Penguin Day event takes over Max Raid Battles

As reported by Serebii, Eiscue has taken over Max Raid Battles to celebrate World Penguin Day in Pokemon Sword & Shield. This event will run for three days and conclude on April 25.

Unlike normal Max Raids, trainers will only encounter one Pokemon throughout the event, this being Eiscue. A shiny version of the Ice-type Pokemon will be available to catch at a drop rate of 2%.

Of course, this is extremely rare, but it’s definitely worth heading into Max Raids to test out your luck.

Hopefully, this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Raid Battles. It’s likely after this event concludes, Game Freak will introduce a brand new set of Pokemon to Max Raids.

Keep in mind, this World Penguin Day event is only available to take part in over the next three days, so don’t leave it too late!

To make sure you’re always up to date on these changes, check out our dedicated Max Raids hub for all the latest information.