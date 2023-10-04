How to beat 7-star Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

This guide will tackle everything players need to know about the 7-star Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid event, including the best ways to take on its powerful Grass and Fighting-type moves in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Following the recent trend of Starter Pokemon from past generations appearing in 7-star Tera Raids, Scarlet & Violet’s next event will feature the Hisuian form of Decidueye introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

However, since this is a Tera Raid, Decidueye will have the Grass Tera-type, as opposed to its standard Grass/Fighting-type combo. Still, trainers should be prepared to see Grass, Fighting, and perhaps even Rock-type moves in this difficult raid event.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, there are some solid counters that players can prepare before the October 6 event begins. Here’s everything players need to know about 7-star Decidueye Tera Raids:

Contents

The 7-star Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raids will begin on Friday, October 6, 2023. The dates for the event are as follows:

October 6 – October 8

October 13 – October 15

Once the Tera Raids event concludes, the only way to obtain a Hisuian Decidueye will be through trading or importing one from Pokemon HOME, or if this particular Raid event returns in the future.

Article continues after ad

Hisuian Decidueye Moveset & Type

7-star Hisuian Decidueye will take on a Grass Tera Type, which will make it weak to Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves. While the Grass-type is known for having fairly defensive stats, it hosts a wide range of weaknesses.

Article continues after ad

As Hisuian Decidueye is a Physical Attacker, it may be a good idea to bring in a Physical wall to survive Hisuian Decidueye’s attacks when looking to tank. Unfortunately, Hisuian Decidueye’s Defense and Special Defense stats are about even, with Special Defense being 15 Base Points higher. As such, trainers should feel free to bring either Physical or Special attackers.

Article continues after ad

Hisuian Decidueye’s moveset is not yet known at the time of writing, but it will likely include more than four moves. Tera Raid Hisuian Decidueye may use moves like Triple Arrows, Leaf Blade, Rock Tomb, Feather Dance, Grassy Terrain, Shadow Claw, Brave Bird, and Bulk Up.

Article continues after ad

We will update this section once Hisuian Decidueye’s final moveset is confirmed…

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE TERA TYPE 100 -Triple Arrows-

-Leaf Blade-

-Rock Tomb-

-Feather Dance-

-Grass Terrain-

-Shadow Claw-

-Brave Bird-

-Bulk Up- Scrappy Random Grass

Best Hearthflame Ogerpon mixed Build for 7-star Tera Raids

With the release of the Teal Mask DLC expansion, a brand new Grass-type with great adaptability has been introduced to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Article continues after ad

Ogerpon is only available through this DLC, but it has the ability to add one of three secondary types, which is incredibly useful. For this 7-star Raid, we will be using Ogerpon’s Hearthflame form which is Grass/Fire-type.

Hearthflame Ogerpon will serve as a speedy physical attacker with respectable defenses to help her hold her own against Hisuian Decidueye’s attacks.

Hearthflame Ogerpon should bring in the moves Ivy Cudgel, Sword Dance, Focus Energy, and Taunt to help give it more options in battle.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For the most part, trainers will want to simply survive, boost their attack with Swords Dance and Taunt, build up their Tera charge, then unleash Ivy Cudgel to do major damage. Overall, this build is perfect for players who want to focus solely on dealing damage but still have some survivability.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE TERA TYPE 100 -Ivy Cudgel-

-Swords Dance-

-Focus Energy-

-Taunt- Mold Breaker Adamant Fire

(comes with

Hearthflame Mask)

Best Iron Moth offensive Build for 7-star Tera Raids

Another attack-centric Pokemon that trainers can bring along for this raid is Iron Moth. This Paradox Pokemon’s Fire/Poison-type combo makes it resistant to Hisuian Decidueye’s Grass-type.

Article continues after ad

On top of its resistance, Iron Moth’s gargantuan 140 Base Special Attack is going to hit Decidueye quite hard.

This build consists of the moves Acid Spray, Sludge Wave, Morning Sun, and Fiery Dance. These moves not only deal damage but also have the chance to buff Iron Moth while rebuffing the Raid target.

Article continues after ad

Acid Spray is a 40 power move that lowers the target’s Special Defense by two stages, while Fiery Dance is an 80 power move that has a 50% chance to raise Iron Moth’s Special Attack by one stage.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, trainers can rely on Morning Sun and Healing cheers to keep Iron Moth alive if it’s taking too much damage.

The strategy here is to debuff Hiusian Decidueye and buff Iron Moth all the while dealing steady damage with its strong movepool.

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE TERA TYPE 100 -Acid Spray-

-Sludge Wave-

-Morning Sun-

-Fiery Dance- Quark Drive Modest Poison

Best Armarouge defense Build for 7-star Tera Raids

For players who want to play the role of a tank, Armarouge is a solid option, especially if you’re playing Scarlet Version.

Article continues after ad

Armarouge boasts an incredible 100 Base Defense alongside its daunting 125 Base Special Attack. As such, Armarouge will be able to handle Hisuian Decidueye’s barrage of physical moves while dealing solid damage to it.

Article continues after ad

Trainers want to set Armarouge up with the moves Lava Plume, Acid Spray, Clear Smog, and Reflect. This move lets the Fire/Psychic-type take on a supportive role as well if the situation calls for it.

The main attacking move will be Lava Plume, while Acid Spray and Clear Smog can be used to debuff the target and reset their stats, respectively. Finally, Reflect will simply increase survivability for the whole team, so it’s best to use it right away.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE TERA TYPE 100 -Lava Plume-

-Acid Spray-

-Clear Smog-

-Reflect- Flash Fire Modest Fire

Best Mew Tera Bug support Build for 7-star Tera Raids

Finally, players who want a more supportive role can try out this fun Mew build, especially since it was given out to trainers for free.

Players will want to give Mew the Bug Tera Type to capitalize on Hisuian Decidueye’s Grass typing. Additionally, it will want Bug-type moves like Leech Life and Lunge to capitalize on its own Tera type.

Leech Life will help with survivability while dealing solid damage, while Lunge can help debuff Decidueye by lowering its Attack by one stage. Finally, Sword Dance can help Mew hit harder while Reflect will help the team take more hits.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The great thing about Mew is its solid stats and incredible move pool, so feel free to experiment with some different Tera Types and movesets to bring Hisuian Decidueye down.

POKEMON LEVEL MOVES ABILITY NATURE TERA TYPE 100 -Leech Life-

-Lunge-

-Sword Dance-

-Reflect- Synchronize Adamant Bug

Those are just a few options to help take down 7-star Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet

Article continues after ad