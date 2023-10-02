Hisuian Decidueye announced for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 7-Star Tera Raid event

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have announced Hisuian Decidueye as the next spotlight for the Generation 9 games’ Tera Raid series.

Introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon, Decidueye is the final evolution of the Grass starter Rowlet. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Decidueye received a Hisuian form and adopted a Grass/Fighting dual-typing.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet previously introduced the normal version of Decidueye in a March 2023 Tera Raid event. Now, the games have added the opportunity for players to catch the Pokemon’s Hisuian regional form.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid event.

Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid added to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Serebii confirmed Hisuian Decidueye would appear in 7-Star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Trainers can find the Tera Raids by searching for Black Crystals across the Paldean region. However, players must unlock the feature by finishing all three story paths and The Way Home quest.

Article continues after ad

The Hisuian Decidueye 7-Star Tera Raid will run from 00:00 UTC on October 6 through 23:59 UTC on October 8. The event will then repeat on October 13 through October 15 during the same time frame.

Article continues after ad

Hisuian Decidueye will have a Grass Tera-type and the Mightiest Mark. Like previous Raids, it can only be caught once per save file.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In response to the announcement, one player wished Scarlet & Violet would have added “something better.” “How about the Alolan starting Pokemon,” Frankk_gaming wrote. However, Decidueye is an Alolan starter Pokemon.

Another trainer complained that they should have given it a Tera Type other than Grass.

“When a Pokémon’s Tera Type matches that of one its standard types, the moves of that type hit a LOT harder,” Serebii reminded users.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Previously, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players had the opportunity to catch several starter Pokemon in Tera Raids. A few examples include Inteleon, Typhlosion, and Samurott.

Before Hisuian Decidueye makes its debut, check out our Pokemon coverage to stay updated on the best counters.