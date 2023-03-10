Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Decidueye Tera Raid guide: dates, moveset, & best counters

This guide will teach players everything they need to know about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s 7-star Decidueye Tera Raids, including which Pokemon to choose for the best counters.

It’s time for another 7-star Tera Raid event featuring one of the most beloved starters from Pokemon Sun & Moon. Decidueye—the Arrow Quil Pokemon—takes the spotlight in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, following other fan-favorite starters Charizard, Cinderace, and Greninja.

While players haven’t been as fearful of Decidueye’s debut as they were of Greninja, 7-star Tera Raids are still quite challenging—Decidueye will be no different.

Luckily, this guide will help players prepare for Decidueye’s Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here is when the event kicks off, what players can expect from the raids, and which Pokemon they need to take the grass owl down.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

When will Decidueye appear in Tera Raids?

The Decidueye Tera Raid event is set to kick off in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet on March 17, 2023. There will be two weekends at the end of March that feature 7-star Decidueye, they are as follows:

March 17 – March 19

March 24 – March 26

This gives raiders plenty of time before the event starts and about a week to prepare for those who miss the first wave.

7-star Decidueye’s moveset & Tera Type

Decidueye will have a Flying Tera Type, which will be weak to Electric, Rock, and Ice-type moves. However, thanks to its base typing, it still maintains the STAB from Ghost and Grass moves. Players must be conscious of Decidueye’s potential moveset before picking the right counter.

Article continues after ad

As of writing, we don’t know what Decidueye’s moveset is, but it will likely have four very powerful STAB moves along with one or two flex moves it uses at the start of the battle. That said, we can expect to know its exact moveset, stats, and ability once the raids go live on March 17.

For now, it is believed that Decidueye will be a physical attacker using Swords Dance to boost its attack stats. If that pans out, we can also expect to see it use moves like Leaf Blade, Brave Bird, and its signature move Spirit Shackle.

Article continues after ad

How to counter Decidueye Tera Raids

Since Decidueye is a Flying Tera Type, players will want to pick a Pokemon with super effective moves. In this case, players will likely want to go with Electric-type Pokemon as it isn’t weak to any of Decidueye’s moves and is resistant to Flying-type moves.

As well, there are plenty of Electric-type Pokemon that are viable in the Paldea region, which can’t be said for Ice or Rock types.

As for specific moves, players will want to make sure someone in their raid party uses Acid Spray to lower Decidueye’s Special Defense (even when its shield is up) and Feather Dance to lower the boss’ Attack stat.

Article continues after ad

Below are specific builds players can use to take out the Arrow Quil Pokemon.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Best Miraidon build for Decidueye Tera Raids

For Pokemon Violet players, your version of the game comes with a near-perfect raid-ready Legendary, Miraidon. Sorry Pokemon Scarlet fans, you’ll have to use a different Pokemon on this list.

Miraidon will play a damage-dealing role but is kitted with stat-boosting and lowering moves crucial to its success. The first is Calm Mind, which will boost its Special Attack stat by one stage each time. The other is Metal Sound, which will lower Decidueye’s Special Defense by two stages.

Electro Drift is the main damage-dealing move and will receive a 30% damage boost thanks to Electric Terrain set by Miraidon’s ability. And it needs to hold the Terrain Extender, so the Electric Terrain lasts eight rounds instead of 5.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 -Calm Mind -Metal Sound -Electro Drift -Parabolic Charge Terrain Extender Hadron Engine Bold HP & Special Attack

Best Support Bellibolt for Decidueye Tera Raids

Support is a crucial role for at least one player, and this Bellibolt build is the best support Pokemon for the job. You won’t be dealing much damage or delivering the killing blow, but you will mitigate damage and keep yourself and your teammates in the fight longer.

This build relies on stat-lowering moves to weaken Decidueye, even when its shield is up. Acid Spray will lower Decidueye’s Special Defense by two stages when it hits, and Chilling Water will lower its Attack stat by one stage for each hit. This build also assumes Decidueye is a physical attacker.

Article continues after ad

Electric Terrain can be used to boost your and your allies’ Electric-type attacks by 30% if no one brings a Miraidon. Lastly, Parabolic Charge is used to sustain Bellibolt and can deal more damage and heal more health thanks to the Electromorphosis ability, and Big Root held item.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 -Acid Spray -Chilling Water -Electric Terrain -Parabolic Charge Big Root Electromorphosis Bold HP & Defense

Cheesy Toxtricity strategy for Decidueye raids

This strategy requires teamwork, meaning it won’t work solo or in random online raids. It requires three Toxtricity with Acid Spray and Helping Hands and one strong Special Attacker like the Miraidon above.

On the first turn, all three Toxtricity will use Acid Spray to lower Decidueye’s defense by six stages. And on turn two, all three will use Helping Hands on the Special Attacker to boost its damage by 150%. If the attacker is Miraidon, it should already have Electric Terrain active. Otherwise, the fourth Pokemon should take the first turn to set Electric Terrain.

Article continues after ad

This had the potential to one-shot the Decidueye, but here are some extra moves in case it doesn’t. Come prepared with Magnetic Flux to boost the defensive stats of the other Toxtricity. And use Thunderbolt to deal damage. If needed, terastalize into Electric Tera Types to boost the damage of Thunderbolt even further.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 -Acid Spray -Helping Hands -Magnetic Flux -Thunderbolt Leftovers Plus/Minus Bold HP & Special Attack

That’s everything you need to know about taking down Unrivaled Decidueye in Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet