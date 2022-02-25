Should you pick Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile in Pokemon Go Tour Johto?

Pokemon Go Tour Johto Special Research gives players a choice between Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile – but what’s the difference? And which one should you pick? Let’s find out.

Tour Johto is set to be one of the biggest events of the year for Pokemon Go Players, with loads of new features including Apex Shadow Lugia & Ho-Oh, several Shiny debuts, and of course, a Special Research quest to complete.

As well as making the decision between Gold and Silver versions, one of the most important choices you need to make during the Pokemon Go Tour Johto event is whether to buddy up with Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile.

Your decision will have an impact on the event-exclusive Tour Johto Special Research quest and the rewards you’ll earn, so it’s worth knowing what you’re signing up for before you make the choice.

Chikorita, Cyndaquil & Totodile differences in Pokemon Go Tour Johto

The main difference between Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile during Pokemon Go Tour Johto is that the starter Pokemon you choose will be involved in the event-exclusive Special Research quest.

For example, if you choose Chikorita, you’ll earn a Chikorita encounter and multiple batches of Chikorita Candy along the way. The same applies with Cyndaquil or Totodile, but you’ll get their Candy instead.

You’ll also get slightly different tasks based on the Pokemon you choose, such as ‘evolving Croconaw’ if you go with Totodile. Aside from this, the Tour Johto Special Research rewards and tasks are exactly the same.

Should you choose Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile in Tour Johto?

As the choice between Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile doesn’t have any major impact on the outcome of the Special Research quest or the big rewards on offer, there’s not really a right or wrong answer to this question.

Our best advice is to either choose the Pokemon you like the most or the one that you haven’t fully evolved yet, as you’ll be getting a guaranteed encounter and more than enough Candy to evolve it to its final form and power it up.

Whichever Pokemon you choose, you’ll still be able to earn loads of rewards during the Tour Johto Special Research quest including evolution items, Rocket Radar pieces, and guaranteed encounters with Shiny Gyarados and a Celebi that knows Magical Leaf.

The biggest decision to make during the Pokemon Go our Johto event is whether you play the Gold or Silver experience, as that can impact the Shinies you’ll be able to encounter – you can see the differences between Gold and Silver here.