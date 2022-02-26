Pokemon Go Tour Johto Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go Tour Johto Special Research tasks will lead to guaranteed encounters with Shiny Gyarados and a Celebi that knows Magical Leaf as rewards. Here’s everything you need to know.
The Pokemon Go Tour Johto event features a brand new Special Research quest for players who purchase an event ticket. The tasks and rewards will differ slightly depending on whether you choose to play the Gold or Silver version, and which starter Pokemon you choose.
Completing this Special Research story will lead to guaranteed encounters with Shiny Gyarados and Celebi. It will also unlock the Masterwork Research quest, which can be completed over a long period of time to encounter Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh.
Players with a ticket need to log in to Pokemon Go during the Johto Tour event, between 9 AM and 9 PM local time on February 26, to claim this Special Research quest, but it can be completed at your own pace – even after the event is over.
Below, you’ll find all of the tasks you need to complete for both the Gold and Silver versions, as well as the rewards you can earn along the way.
Contents
- Johto Tour Special Research Gold version
- Johto Tour Special Research Silver version
- Johto Tour Special Research rewards
Pokemon Go Tour Johto Special Research tasks (Gold)
Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards for the Gold version of the Tour Johto Special Research story in Pokemon Go:
Step 1 of 9
- Send a Gift to a Friend – 1 Incense
- Use an Incense – 50 Poke Balls
- Catch 20 Pokemon – 3 Nanab Berries
Rewards: Ho-Oh Wings, 50 Poke Balls, 1 Lucky Egg
Step 2 of 9
- Choose Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile
Step 3 of 9
- Claim Reward! – Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile encounter
- Catch 15 different species of Pokemon – 25 Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile Candy
- Evolve your Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile – 1 Poffin
Rewards: Lugia Mask, Dunsparce encounter, 25 Spinarak Candy
Step 4 of 9
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket members – 5 Revives
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon – 500 Stardust
- Earn 3,000 Stardust – 1 Super Potion
Rewards: 3 Rocket Radar, Qwilfish encounter, 25 Mantine Candy
Step 5 of 9
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks – 50 Poke Balls
- Make 5 Great Throws – 2 Metal Coat
- Catch 20 Pokemon – 50 Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile Candy
Rewards: 3 Rocket Radar, Shiny Gyarados encounter, 50 Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile Candy
Step 6 of 9
- Evolve your Bayleef/Croconaw/Quilava – 50 Great Balls
- Power up Pokemon 5 times – 100 Stardust
- Earn a Candy walking with your buddy – 2 Sun Stone
Rewards: 1 Egg Incubator, Stantler encounter, 25 Spinarak Candy
Step 7 of 9
- Send a gift with a Sticker – 25 Ultra Balls
- Hatch 2 Eggs – 1 Upgrade
- Complete 5 Field Research task – 2 King’s Rock
Rewards: 1 Lure module, Hitmontop encounter, 25 Mantine Candy
Step 8 of 9
- Earn 3 hearts with your Buddy – 1 Star Piece
- Make 3 Nice Throws in a row – 1000 XP
- Transfer 20 Pokémon – 3 Rare Candy
Rewards: Ho-Oh T-shirt, Celebi encounter, 1000 Stardust
Step 9 of 9
- Claim Reward! – 1000 XP
- Claim Reward! – 1500 Stardust
- Claim Reward! – 1000 XP
Rewards: 1 Lure Module, 25 Celebi Candy, 4500 Stardust
Pokemon Go Tour Johto Special Research tasks (Silver)
Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards for the Silver version of the Tour Johto Special Research story in Pokemon Go:
Step 1 of 9
- Send a Gift to a Friend – 1 Incense
- Use an Incense – 50 Poke Balls
- Catch 20 Pokemon – 3 Nanab Berries
Rewards: Ho-Oh Wings, 50 Poke Balls, 1 Lucky Egg
Step 2 of 9
- Choose Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile
Step 3 of 9
- Claim Reward! – Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile encounter
- Catch 15 different species of Pokemon – 25 Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile Candy
- Evolve your Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile – 1 Poffin
Rewards: Lugia Mask, Dunsparce encounter, 25 Ledyba Candy
Step 4 of 9
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket members – 5 Revives
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon – 500 Stardust
- Earn 3,000 Stardust – 1 Super Potion
Rewards: 3 Rocket Radar, Qwilfish encounter, 25 Phanpy Candy
Step 5 of 9
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks – 50 Poke Balls
- Make 5 Great Throws – 2 Metal Coat
- Catch 20 Pokemon – 50 Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile Candy
Rewards: 3 Rocket Radar, Shiny Gyarados encounter, 50 Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile Candy
Step 6 of 9
- Evolve your Bayleef/Croconaw/Quilava – 50 Great Balls
- Power up Pokemon 5 times – 100 Stardust
- Earn a Candy walking with your buddy – 2 Sun Stone
Rewards: 1 Egg Incubator, Stantler encounter, Ledyba Candy
Step 7 of 9
- Send a gift with a Sticker – 25 Ultra Balls
- Hatch 2 Eggs – 1 Upgrade
- Complete 5 Field Research task – 2 King’s Rock
Rewards: 1 Lure module, Hitmontop encounter, 25 Phanpy Candy
Step 8 of 9
- Earn 3 hearts with your Buddy – 1 Star Piece
- Make 3 Nice Throws in a row – 1000 XP
- Transfer 20 Pokémon – 3 Rare Candy
Rewards: Lugia T-shirt, Celebi encounter, 1000 Stardust
Step 9 of 9
- Claim Reward! – 1000 XP
- Claim Reward! – 1500 Stardust
- Claim Reward! – 1000 XP
Rewards: 1 Lure Module, 25 Celebi Candy, 4500 Stardust
Pokemon Go Tour Johto Special Research rewards
The main rewards for completing the Pokemon Go Tour Johto Special Research quest are an encounter with a Celebi that knows the new attack Magical Leaf, and an encounter with Shiny Gyarados.
Players who complete the Special Research quest will also gain access to a Masterwork Research quest that leads to encounters with Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Lugia, as well as themed Avatar Outfit Items.
These rewards will be unlocked regardless of whether you choose the Gold or Silver version, although some of the smaller rewards for each individual task may vary between the two different versions.
For example, if you choose Gold, you’ll get rewards based on Gold exclusives like Teddiursa and Spinarak. There’s also a Ho-Oh T-shirt for Gold players and a Lugia T-shirt for Silver players in the final stages.
Similarly, your choice of starter Pokemon during the Special Research will also impact the rewards. You’ll get a guaranteed encounter with your chosen starter, and loads of Candy for them along the way too.
Once you've finished the Tour Johto Special Research quest, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:
