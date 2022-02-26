Pokemon Go Tour Johto Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go Tour Johto Special Research tasks will lead to guaranteed encounters with Shiny Gyarados and a Celebi that knows Magical Leaf as rewards. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Pokemon Go Tour Johto event features a brand new Special Research quest for players who purchase an event ticket. The tasks and rewards will differ slightly depending on whether you choose to play the Gold or Silver version, and which starter Pokemon you choose.

Completing this Special Research story will lead to guaranteed encounters with Shiny Gyarados and Celebi. It will also unlock the Masterwork Research quest, which can be completed over a long period of time to encounter Apex Shadow Lugia and Ho-Oh.

Players with a ticket need to log in to Pokemon Go during the Johto Tour event, between 9 AM and 9 PM local time on February 26, to claim this Special Research quest, but it can be completed at your own pace – even after the event is over.

Below, you’ll find all of the tasks you need to complete for both the Gold and Silver versions, as well as the rewards you can earn along the way.

Pokemon Go Tour Johto Special Research tasks (Gold)

Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards for the Gold version of the Tour Johto Special Research story in Pokemon Go:

Step 1 of 9

Send a Gift to a Friend – 1 Incense

Use an Incense – 50 Poke Balls

Catch 20 Pokemon – 3 Nanab Berries

Rewards: Ho-Oh Wings, 50 Poke Balls, 1 Lucky Egg

Step 2 of 9

Choose Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile

Step 3 of 9

Claim Reward! – Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile encounter

Catch 15 different species of Pokemon – 25 Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile Candy

Evolve your Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile – 1 Poffin

Rewards: Lugia Mask, Dunsparce encounter, 25 Spinarak Candy

Step 4 of 9

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket members – 5 Revives

Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Earn 3,000 Stardust – 1 Super Potion

Rewards: 3 Rocket Radar, Qwilfish encounter, 25 Mantine Candy

Step 5 of 9

Complete 3 Field Research tasks – 50 Poke Balls

Make 5 Great Throws – 2 Metal Coat

Catch 20 Pokemon – 50 Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile Candy

Rewards: 3 Rocket Radar, Shiny Gyarados encounter, 50 Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile Candy

Step 6 of 9

Evolve your Bayleef/Croconaw/Quilava – 50 Great Balls

Power up Pokemon 5 times – 100 Stardust

Earn a Candy walking with your buddy – 2 Sun Stone

Rewards: 1 Egg Incubator, Stantler encounter, 25 Spinarak Candy

Step 7 of 9

Send a gift with a Sticker – 25 Ultra Balls

Hatch 2 Eggs – 1 Upgrade

Complete 5 Field Research task – 2 King’s Rock

Rewards: 1 Lure module, Hitmontop encounter, 25 Mantine Candy

Step 8 of 9

Earn 3 hearts with your Buddy – 1 Star Piece

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row – 1000 XP

Transfer 20 Pokémon – 3 Rare Candy

Rewards: Ho-Oh T-shirt, Celebi encounter, 1000 Stardust

Step 9 of 9

Claim Reward! – 1000 XP

Claim Reward! – 1500 Stardust

Claim Reward! – 1000 XP

Rewards: 1 Lure Module, 25 Celebi Candy, 4500 Stardust

Pokemon Go Tour Johto Special Research tasks (Silver)

Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards for the Silver version of the Tour Johto Special Research story in Pokemon Go:

Step 1 of 9

Send a Gift to a Friend – 1 Incense

Use an Incense – 50 Poke Balls

Catch 20 Pokemon – 3 Nanab Berries

Rewards: Ho-Oh Wings, 50 Poke Balls, 1 Lucky Egg

Step 2 of 9

Choose Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile

Step 3 of 9

Claim Reward! – Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile encounter

Catch 15 different species of Pokemon – 25 Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile Candy

Evolve your Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile – 1 Poffin

Rewards: Lugia Mask, Dunsparce encounter, 25 Ledyba Candy

Step 4 of 9

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket members – 5 Revives

Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Earn 3,000 Stardust – 1 Super Potion

Rewards: 3 Rocket Radar, Qwilfish encounter, 25 Phanpy Candy

Step 5 of 9

Complete 3 Field Research tasks – 50 Poke Balls

Make 5 Great Throws – 2 Metal Coat

Catch 20 Pokemon – 50 Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile Candy

Rewards: 3 Rocket Radar, Shiny Gyarados encounter, 50 Chikorita/Cyndaquil/Totodile Candy

Step 6 of 9

Evolve your Bayleef/Croconaw/Quilava – 50 Great Balls

Power up Pokemon 5 times – 100 Stardust

Earn a Candy walking with your buddy – 2 Sun Stone

Rewards: 1 Egg Incubator, Stantler encounter, Ledyba Candy

Step 7 of 9

Send a gift with a Sticker – 25 Ultra Balls

Hatch 2 Eggs – 1 Upgrade

Complete 5 Field Research task – 2 King’s Rock

Rewards: 1 Lure module, Hitmontop encounter, 25 Phanpy Candy

Step 8 of 9

Earn 3 hearts with your Buddy – 1 Star Piece

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row – 1000 XP

Transfer 20 Pokémon – 3 Rare Candy

Rewards: Lugia T-shirt, Celebi encounter, 1000 Stardust

Step 9 of 9

Claim Reward! – 1000 XP

Claim Reward! – 1500 Stardust

Claim Reward! – 1000 XP

Rewards: 1 Lure Module, 25 Celebi Candy, 4500 Stardust

Pokemon Go Tour Johto Special Research rewards

The main rewards for completing the Pokemon Go Tour Johto Special Research quest are an encounter with a Celebi that knows the new attack Magical Leaf, and an encounter with Shiny Gyarados.

Players who complete the Special Research quest will also gain access to a Masterwork Research quest that leads to encounters with Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Lugia, as well as themed Avatar Outfit Items.

These rewards will be unlocked regardless of whether you choose the Gold or Silver version, although some of the smaller rewards for each individual task may vary between the two different versions.

Read More: All exclusive moves you can learn during Tour Johto

For example, if you choose Gold, you’ll get rewards based on Gold exclusives like Teddiursa and Spinarak. There’s also a Ho-Oh T-shirt for Gold players and a Lugia T-shirt for Silver players in the final stages.

Similarly, your choice of starter Pokemon during the Special Research will also impact the rewards. You’ll get a guaranteed encounter with your chosen starter, and loads of Candy for them along the way too.

