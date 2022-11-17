Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

The Element Cup Remix has arrived in the Pokemon Go Battle League, so we’ve put together some of the top recommendations to help you emerge victoriously.

Alongside the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League, the Pokemon Go Battle League regularly introduces unique or remixed cups to give players a fresh challenge when battling other trainers.

The latest arrival in the Season of Light is the Element Cup Remix, which takes the familiar Element Cup format but gives it a twist by banning the three most-used Pokemon from the last time it appeared.

Below, you’ll find our best team recommendation for the Element Cup Remix as well as details on a couple of other Pokemon that should have no trouble beating out the competition.

Niantic

Best team for the Element Cup Remix in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams to use in the Element Cup Remix is Seel, Vulpix, and Bulbasaur as these are three of the highest-ranking Pokemon that are eligible for a place on your team.

With only Fire, Grass, and Water-types allowed to enter this cup, it’s important to have counters for all three of them (a little bit like rock, paper, scissors), although the existence of dual-type Pokemon can make this a little more difficult than it first seems.

Of course, it’s almost impossible to say what a ‘best team’ really looks like, as it always depends on the Pokemon your opponent sends out. For example, Bulbasaur may be a top-ranked Pokemon in this cup, but it will almost always lose to a strong Vulpix.

Having said that, if you go with the team we’ve recommended above, you should have a counter for most opponents you’ll come up against. We’ve gone into more detail about these Pokemon including their best movesets, weaknesses, and resistances below.

Best Pokemon for the Element Cup Remix

Seel

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Ice Shard or Lick

Ice Shard or Lick Charged Moves: Aqua Tail and Icy Wind

Aqua Tail and Icy Wind Resistances: Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water

Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water Weaknesses: Electric and Grass

Seel is one of the best (and most accessible) Water-types for your Element Cup Remix team. It’s a sure-fire choice to take down any Fire-type opponents you come up against, while access to Ice-type attacks also gives it a way to deal with other Water-types.

You can go with Ice Shard or Lick for Seel, as they’re both solid Fast Moves. As we alluded to earlier, Aqua Tail is a great Charged Move for taking down Fire-types while Icy Wind is the best secondary option if you need to beat a fellow Water-type.

Vulpix

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Quick Attack

Quick Attack Charged Move: Weather Ball (Fire) and Body Slam

Weather Ball (Fire) and Body Slam Resistances: Grass, Fire, Ice, Steel, Bug, and Fairy

Grass, Fire, Ice, Steel, Bug, and Fairy Weaknesses: Water, Ground, and Rock

Just like the regular Element Cup, Fire-type Pokemon aren’t very well-represented in the top tiers of the Element Cup Remix meta, but it’s still a good idea to have one on your team – and the best option here is the Kanto region’s adorable Vulpix.

The best Fast Move for Vulpix here is Quick Attack, paired with the Charged Move Weather Ball (Fire) for brilliant Fire-type damage. If you can afford a second Charged Move, go with the Normal-type Body Slam which can be spammed for neutral coverage.

Bulbasaur

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Vine Whip

Vine Whip Charged Move: Seed Bomb and Sludge Bomb

Seed Bomb and Sludge Bomb Resistances: Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, and Water

Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, and Water Weaknesses: Fire, Flying, Ice, and Psychic

It’s a well-known fact that Venusaur shines in the Great League, but in the Element Cup Remix its pre-evolution Bulbasaur once again gets a chance to show off, with key wins against the likes of Seel, Dewpider, Wooper, and even other Grass-types like Oddish.

The thing that makes Bulbasaur stand out so much here is its mix of Grass and Poison-type attacks, which means it can defeat both Water and Grass-type opponents. A moveset with Vine Whip, Seed Bomb, and Sludge Bomb in it should set you up nicely.

Other top recommendations for the Element Cup Remix

Here are some other Pokemon that will perform very well in the Element Cup Remix:

Oddish

Dewpider

Chikorita

Wooper

Fomantis

Lileep

Rowlet

Hoppip

Pumpkaboo

Poliwag

As long as you form a team consisting of a strong Fire-type, Grass-type, and Water-type, then you should stand a good chance of winning.

Element Cup Remix restrictions & banned Pokemon list

There are quite a few rules in the Great League Remix to be aware of:

Only Fire, Grass, and Water-type Pokemon can enter.

Pokemon can enter. All Pokemon must be under 500 CP .

. Only Pokemon that can evolve but haven’t evolved yet are eligible.

Chinchou, Cottonee, and Ducklett are banned from entering, as these were the most-used Pokemon by Trainers Ace rank and up in the last Element Cup. Salandit is also banned for other reasons.

Pokemon Go Element Cup Remix start & end date

The Element Cup Remix begins on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM GMT and ends on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 1PM PT.

It will run alongside the traditional Master League – and we’ve got a best Master League team guide to help you out there.