Best Black Friday deals on the Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box

Save 34% with Amazon Black Friday Deals on Pokemon TCG: Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box, now at a historically low price.

Amazon is offering discounts across a range of Pokemon products, including Elite Trainer Box sets like this Silver Tempest Elite Trainer Box, Pokemon 151 sets, and these Pokemon lego-style MEGA Construx.

Elite Trainer Boxes are an excellent way to not only boost your collection but also work as storage for your cards. These boxes are highly coveted due to their incredible value, even at full price. With 34% off, it’s basically one of the best deals you can get for Pokemon TCG.

What is in the Pokemon Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box?



The Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box is a special set made for fans of Pokemon from the Galar and Hisui regions. Containing over 240 unique cards (including Secret Gallery, Secret Rares, and Full Arts) the set is stunning, and packed with Lucario-themed Pokemon tools.

The set also includes beautiful rare, and, highly playable competitive cards like Giratina and Arceus VSTAR. Included in that is Cynthia’s Ambition, a Waifu Pokemon card collector’s dream. Crown Zenith cards are still a part of the standard competitive rotation too, featuring in Lost Zone decks – these are deck archetypes in their own right.

The set contains:

10 x Crown Zenith booster packs

1 x Etched foil promo Lucario VSTAR promo card

65 x Lucario-themed card sleeves

45 x Pokemon TCG energy cards

A player’s guide to the expansion

6 x damage-counter dice

1 x coin-flip die, legal for competitions

2 x acrylic status markers

1 x acrylic VSTAR marker

4 x Lucario-themed dividers

A beautiful Lucario-themed collectors box that fits sleeved cards

For a more in-depth review of this Elite Trainer Box, read our review of the Elite Trainer Box here.

