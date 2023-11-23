Save 41% on this Pokemon TCG Evolving Skies ETB from Walmart

You can get an astonishing 41% off the Pokemon TCG: Evolving Skies ETB at Walmart – you won’t find a better deal anywhere on this highly sought-after set.

Good news for Pokemon fans, as Walmart has plenty of amazing Pokemon deals this November. These include the Crown Zenith Special Collection: Pikachu VMAX, The Pokemon Sword & Shield–Ultra Premium Collection, and the Crown Zenith Morpeko V-Union Premium collection with playmat.



This Pokemon TCG: Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Box deal is, however, one of the best we’ve seen. The Evolving Skies TCG has been expensive since it was released on August 27, 2021. The Pokemon Company aren’t currently printing any new sets and they are frequently out of stock. In fact, we have seen this set sell for $300 from resellers.

What is in the Pokemon TCG Evolving Skies: Elite Trainer Box

The Pokemon TCG: Evolving Skies ETB is a favorite among Pokemon investors looking for a sealed product, although in terms of the number of packs you’ll open, it isn’t the best bang for your buck as you are only getting 8 packs for $69.98 in Evolving Skies vs the Obsidian Flames ETB which is only $43.59 for 9 TCG packs.

However, the value of the best cards in Evolving Skies is higher. Such as full-art Rayquaza VMAX and the coveted Secret Rare Alternate Art Umbreon.

This ETB contains 8 x Evolving Skies booster packs, as well as the following:

65 x Eeveelution card sleeves

2 x Acrylic status markers

4 x dividers

Collectors box

6 x damage-counter die

1 x competition-legal coin-flip die

Players guide to the Evolving Skies expansion of the Sword & Shield meta

A Pokemon Trading Card Game rulebook

A code card for Pokemon TCG Live



As the Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Boxes are so desirable to collectors and investors alike, they may not be available for long. For now, it’s also uncertain whether or not Evolving Skies will ever get a reprint so don’t miss this chance to pull some beautiful Eeveelutions and Pokemon Trading Card Game tools.

