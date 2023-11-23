Get up to 71% off Pokemon LEGO-style building sets in Black Friday deals

There might not be any official Pokemon LEGO, but you can get up to 71% off these Lego-style building sets this Black Friday.

Although Pokemon Lego doesn’t exist, these Pokemon MEGA Construx sets by Mattel are the next best thing. The sets, which can feature over 2000 pieces, are a great way to keep busy indoors over the winter months.

Save on Pokemon Mega Construx sets at Amazon

Pokemon / Mattel

This Pikachu Mega Construx set actually moves. Yes, when you finish it, you can turn a crank and it will show off one of its signature moves, Quick Attack. It also has cute movable ears and a swinging tail. At 1095 pieces, it is impressively detailed, especially the rocky base.



Countryside building set

Pokemon / Mattel

This 240-piece countryside set comes complete with a movable Windmill, Pikachu, Wooloo, and Pidgey figurines. This is a cheap but cheerful set.

Build your own Pokemon Center

Complete with Nurse Joy’s Chansey, as well as super-cute Pikachu, Togepi, and Eevee figurines, you can nurse sick Pokemon back to health in this 648-piece Pokemon Center.

Delight with Dragonite this holiday

Pokemon / Mattel

Once you’ve built this MEGA Dragonite, you can move its wings with a crank. You can also slot it into the Countryside set (pictured above).

Challenge yourself with a giga-sized Gyarados

Pokemon / Mattel

In need of a challenge? This Gyarados figurine contains over 2,000 pieces. Boasting one of the best bases, the fully mechanized set is perfect for an adult Pokemon fan.

Grab a head-bobbing Lapras

Pokemon / Mattel

The best thing about this Lapras is the way its head bobs when you turn the crank mechanism. Ash Ketchum’s very own sea taxi also has moving limbs and a roller at its base which simulates Lapras’ graceful movements over the oceans of the Kanto region.

Collect all of the Eeveelutions with these figures

Pokemon / Mattel

Complete with Jolteon, Vaporeon, Flareon, Umbreon, Espeon, Leafeon, Sylveon, and Eevee, each Pokemon in the set also has movable limbs and a head. The set will make a lovely addition for any collectors. If you’re an Eevee fan, then why not check out this 41% off deal on this Eeveelution-packed Evolving Skies Pokemon Trading Card Game set from Walmart?

Build yourself a Pokemon-themed holiday train

Pokemon / Mattel

The Pokemon Holiday has four carriages and comes with Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Pikachu mini-figures. It’s a perfect Christmas gift as it features presents, candy canes, Christmas trees, and Pikachu is even sporting a Christmas hat.

If you’re looking for more savings on Pokemon this holiday season, check out our Pokemon deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.

