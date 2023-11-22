Best Pokemon TCG 151 Black Friday deals

One of the latest Pokemon TCG sets is a glorious return to Kanto, so revisit some childhood friends and save some money with the best Pokemon TCG 151 deals this Black Friday.

The Pokemon TCG is no stranger to special sets, as, alongside the regular rollout of releases Pokemon occasionally drops a set with a difference. One such set is the amazing Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet – 151 release.

Featuring a plethora of Pokemon pals all the way back from Pokemon Red and Blue, this Pokemon TCG set naturally focuses on the original 151 Pokemon from the days of a black-and-white Game Boy screen.

With several major products as part of the set, and some fantastic art of iconic Pokemon like Mewtwo, Charizard, and legendary birds such as Zapdos, fans are eager to grab this particular release. So whether you want to add to your collection or treat a Pokemon fan in your life, save some money this Black Friday with these amazing Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet – 151 deals.

Pokemon TCG 151 Black Friday deals

Contents:

Pokemon TCG: 151 Elite Trainer Box Black Friday deals

One of the most popular items in any Pokemon TCG set, the Pokemon TCG: 151 Elite Trainer Box is hard to find, with stock either depleted or very low at several major retailers. Right now, one of the very few retailers consistently stocking the Pokemon TCG: 151 Elite Trainer Box is Amazon. It might not be a huge deal, but getting it at the retail price right now is something of a bonus.

Pokemon TCG: 151 Ultra-Premium Collection Black Friday deals

The Pokemon Company

Currently, Amazon has the best price on the Pokemon TCG: 151 Ultra-Premium Collection, listing the set for around 20% off. Featuring 16 Booster Packs, a foil promo Mew Ex, a full-art promo Mewtwo, and a playmat, deck box, and dice, this is a fantastic present for Pokemon TCG fanatics hoping to play some matches with friends.

Pokemon TCG: 151 Booster Bundle Black Friday deals

The Pokemon Company

Another release that is hard to track down, the Pokemon TCG: 151 Booster Bundle is very low in stock. Walmart is the best option, offering the fantastic Booster Bundle for just under retail. the Pokemon TCG: 151 Booster Bundle includes six Booster Packs, and some special promo cards featuring Pokemon from the Kanto region.

Pokemon TCG: 151 Binder Collection Black Friday deals

The Pokemon Company

A great budget gift for Pokemon TCG fans, the Pokemon TCG: 151 Binder Collection includes four Booster Packs, as well as a binder with 20 nine-page pockets. So pull some great cards, and then tuck them safely away. If you want to grab one, you can buy the Pokemon TCG: 151 Binder Collection for just $24.99 from Scheels.

Pokemon TCG: 151 Poster Collection Black Friday deals

The Pokemon Company

One of the cheapest products from the entire Pokemon TCG: 151 line, the Pokemon TCG: 151 Poster Collection includes three Booster Packs, a Pokemon TCG: 151 poster, and three foil promo cards featuring everyone’s favorites Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. A great gift idea, purchase the Pokemon TCG: 151 Poster Collection with 30% off at Amazon below.

That’s all we have for Pokemon TCG: 151 deals for now, but for even more great savings, be sure to check out our guide on all the best Black Friday Pokemon deals of 2023.

This guide will continue to update as more Black Friday information becomes available.

