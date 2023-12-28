Samsung Galaxy Buds FE drop to Black Friday price at 30% off

The affordable Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are at their Black Friday price at Amazon with a massive 30% discount.

Galaxy Buds FE are Samsung’s affordable noise-cancellation earbuds. They offer a perfect balance of specs and affordability, just like the Galaxy FE smartphone lineup.

If you couldn’t get these earbuds during Black Friday, Amazon is here to give you a second chance. Galaxy Buds FE are back at their all-time-low price, saving you $30.

The Samsung earbuds offer great audio quality at the price and fit easily in your ears. The Galaxy Buds FE works smoothly with any Android smartphone, and you get some extra features when pairing with Samsung phones. The earbuds are a steal at this price. You might want to act fast— the deal may not stick around for too long.

Galaxy Buds FE brings great noise cancellation for cheap

The 30% discount is valid on both graphite and white color options of the earbuds. The Buds FE brings wing tips that may offer a more secure fit in your ears. Each earbud features 3 microphones with two outer ones and one more on the inside.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE comes packed with impressive specifications for the price. They offer active noise cancelation (ANC), Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with auto switching between paired devices, and integrated touch controls.

Their 479 mAh battery is rated to last 6 hours with ANC, which extends to 21 hours with the charging case. Galaxy Buds FE also comes with a Lost Mode, which, as the name suggests, helps you find the earbuds when you misplace them.

If you’re in the market for basic earbuds with noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds FE is a solid steal, especially at this price.

