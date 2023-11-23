Grab yourself a Pokemon TCG bargain this Black Friday, and time travel with the exciting creatures of Paldea. Check out our guide to the best Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift Black Friday deals.

Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift is the latest Pokemon TCG set, and features the exciting Paradox Pokemon from the recent titles Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Powerful Pocket Monsters like Roaring Moon and Iron Hands are already causing a stir in the competitive scene.

Whether you want to add to your competitive deck, treat a Pokemon TCG fan for the holidays, or just pick up a bargain this Black Friday, we’re going through where you can the biggest Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift releases right now, including the best deals we can find.

Contents

Best Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box Black Friday deals

A great starting point, and commonly the best product for your hard-earned cash. Each Pokemon TCG release comes alongside an ETB, and the Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box lets you choose between Roaring Moon or Iron Valiant on the side of the box.

The actual product comes with several Booster Packs, a promotional foil card, alongside sleeves, dice, and damage counters to get you playing straight away. There’s no guarantee you’ll pull one of the powerful monsters on the box, but there’s plenty here for fans to enjoy.

Best Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift Booster Bundle Black Friday deals

If you don’t need any of the extra fluff and want to get straight to business, the Pokemon TCG: Paradox Booster Bundle includes six booster packs in one convenient package. This budget product is a great pick to bulk out your deck, or a simple stocking filler for a loved one. Pick one up at Walmart with the link below.

Best Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift Build and Battle Black Friday deals

Another great gift idea, or just a nice treat for someone trying to start in the Pokemon TCG world. The Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift Build and Battle set includes a battle-ready deck and some Pokemon TCG Booster Packs so you have a chance to add a bit more power to your pack. Normally found under $30, this is a great way to begin your Pokemon TCG journey.

Best Pokemon TCG: Paradox Rift Booster Display Black Friday deals

What do you get the Pokemon TCG fan who has everything? This whopping collection of Pokemon cards includes 36 Booster Packs and is currently reduced by over 30% for some substantial savings. It might be a bit of an investment, but individual Booster Packs often retail for around $5, so in the long run this is a huge saving if you’re trying to pull your chase card.

That’s all we have for now, but make sure to also check out our guides to the best Pokemon TCG: 151 Black Friday deals, and the best Black Friday Pokemon deals 2023 covering cards, games, and merch galore.

