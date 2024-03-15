GoPro Hero 12 sinks back to Black Friday price in a limited deal

Want to record epic FPV shorts? Consider getting the GoPro Hero 12 action camera as it plummets down to its lowest price ever.

If you’re a content creator, vlogger, or someone who loves first-person videos and shares them with your friends and family, then getting an action camera is necessary.

The GoPro Hero 12 is the latest and the best action camera on the market. This pocketable camera usually sells for $400, but this epic bargain lowers the effective price to below $350 for a limited time. This discount means that the action camera is down to its lowest price ever, and if you missed the matching deal during the Black Friday sales, you’ve got another chance.

Article continues after ad

GoPro Hero 12 gets massive discount

The GoPro Hero 12 is a top-rated action camera that is ultra-small and can capture high-speed motion shots. It can also capture incredible underwater footage and can be attached to your body, vehicle, or other sports equipment.

Article continues after ad

GoPro

The GoPro Hero 12 has the most expansive field of view ever developed for a GoPro camera. It can shoot ultra-high resolution content in 5.3k video quality that is 91% better than 4K and a whopping 665% better resolution than standard HD.

The Hero 12 GoPro is perfect for shooting in shadows and bright light environments. Its HDR is powerful enough to capture the subtle details of the scene that might typically blend into the darkness of shadows or disappear in the bright spots of your shot. As a result, you get footage with true-to-life color and precision.

Article continues after ad

While the Hero 12 only offers iterative updates over its predecessor, it uses HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization, which ensures smooth videos while delivering less image cropping. Use it while riding a bike, skating, skiing, or playing with kids in the park; you’ll surely get some fantastic pet POV shots with any jitter or unwanted movements.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.