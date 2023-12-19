Amazon offer 40% on LEGO-styled Pokemon center set

Amazon is offering a serious discount on a LEGO-styled Pokemon set just in time for the holiday season.

LEGO has achieved greatness in its video game collaborations, including Super Mario, Animal Crossing, and Sonic the Hedgehog, and the future continues to look bright with the ongoing LEGO x Fortnite collaboration event. However, one big gaming name has avoided the proverbial LEGO Pokeball.

While LEGO still needs to catch the Pokemon license to include them in their video game lineup of sets. Mattel has landed the gaming giant within their brand of MEGA building sets, which Amazon is offering a great discount of 40%.

Save 40% on MEGA Bloks Pokemon set

Amazon is offering a massive 40% discount on The MEGA Pokemon Forest Pokemon Center just in time for the holidays.

MEGA Pokémon Forest Pokemon Center set

The MEGA Pokemon Forest Pokemon center set contains 648 pieces, making up the pocket monster hospital. This set also features four iconic Pokemon, including Pikachu, Eevee, Togepi, and the healing Pokemon found in most Pokemon Centers, Chansey.

The set features some motion capabilities with a small handle on the side, which, when cranked, will spin the Pokeball, replicating it being healed, and at the same time will also move Chansey, Pikachu, and Eevee as they all excitedly await their recovering friends.

This set would make a great gift for any Pokemon or young LEGO fan this holiday season, though it may arrive after the big day, and at a 40% price markdown from Amazon it’s practically a steal. Just don’t tell Team Rocket or they may actually steal it.

