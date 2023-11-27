LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Knuckles & Rouge set leaks online

It looks like Knuckles is tired of Rouge’s shenanigans in a leak that teases a future LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog set.

LEGO loves its video game collaborations, from Super Mario to Animal Crossing to the upcoming Fortnite in-game event. Even Sonic the Hedgehog is included in the action, with multiple sets released in his own LEGO line. With that said, two fan-favorite characters could be entering the fray.

Potential new LEGO Sonic set leaks

Twitter/X page ‘Sonic Merch News‘ claims to have found a new LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog set known as ‘Knuckles Mech Battle Set’ inside the instruction manual of the upcoming LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Shadow’s Escape set.

A closer look at the image reveals several things: Knuckles the Echidna piloting a giant red mech trying to defend the Master Emerald, with Rouge the Bat flying in on a glider trying to steal said emerald.

We don’t remember Knuckles piloting a mech; maybe that’s from the Sonic Archie comics when stuff got weird sometimes. Although Rouge stealing the Master Emerald? That reminds us of the start of one of the best Sonic the Hedgehog games: Sonic Adventure 2.

It’s not unreasonable to think that future LEGO Sonic sets will all be aligned with Sonic Adventure 2 since the majority of LEGO Sonic sets so far are associated with the ‘Classic’ era of Sonic the Hedgehog. Maybe this new wave will embrace the ‘Modern’ Sonic era, starting with what is called the best game in the entire franchise, which is a safe bet.

Only time will tell, so all Sonic fans must wait with bated breath. For now, check out our choices for the best LEGO sets for young fans as well as our picks for the best adult LEGO sets from 2023.