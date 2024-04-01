“Amazing” Pokemon Go Shadow Mewtwo turnout proves game is far from dead

Pokemon Go fans might be salty at the game’s monetization practices, but people will still turn up in droves for live events, especially if there’s a chance at nabbing a Legendary Shadow Pokemon.

In Pokemon Go, if players want to take on a Shadow Raid, they’ll have to go to the Gym in person, as they can’t use Remote Raid Passes. As Shadow Raids tend to feature incredibly powerful Pokemon, players drastically increase their chances by working together.

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has shared an image of fans gathering in Prague. Around 300 people are gathered to face Shadow Mewtwo in Raids, which shows that even all these years later, fans will still gather for rare Pokemon.

“Yeah, I had the same experience,” one fan said, “I live downtown so I ambled out to a Mewtwo raid next to my apartment and sat on a bench. Just as the egg hatched, a massive group of raiders waltzed up to the spot on the other side of the road.”

The poor rural Pokemon Go fans were left stunned by the photo. “Rural players can’t comprehend this image,” one user wrote, while another followed up with, “I live in a small city, and this doesn’t really happen here either.

“I got to join a wonderful group of people today,” one player reminisced, “And while we were nowhere near that number, I think we were 18 at one point. Ended up with my first shiny Shadow Legendary Pokemon, and a 6/6/6 Shadow Mewtwo!.”

Another player wrote, “Me and my kid ended up having to go to a mall and got 3 Mewtwos in a row with a group of 17 strangers. Then somehow my wife and I beat one at the park today, haha.”

Pokemon Go has been around for nearly a decade at this point, and many people have said that the game is dead or due to die at any minute. The thirst for Pokemon content is real, however, especially as we’re waiting until 2025 for the next mainline game, so fans will still turn up for a rare ‘mon if they really want it.

