Rural Pokemon Go players receive apology after “harsh” reality becomes clear

Rural Pokemon Go players have finally received an apology from a fellow trainer after they were forced to play remotely and suffered the consequences.

Rural Pokemon Go players have always had a much harder time than those who live in highly populated towns or cities. With the mobile game’s core features being heavily dependent on location and having a thriving local community, remote players have struggled to play since its release.

Despite already feeling that the game was not made for them, they also often become the butt of jokes among the community. However, one trainer finally got a taste of their own medicine and decided to apologize.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go player GardenSquid1 admitted: “I’m sorry, rural trainers. Perhaps I treated you too harshly (Visiting family in the countryside).”

It was posted alongside an in-game screenshot, which featured a bleak backdrop with absolutely nothing in sight other than dark clouds and rain. Not even a single Pokestop or Gym.

Article continues after ad

The top comment read: “Don’t forget to participate in raids!! Good luck!” As various others joked at their misfortune, “Why don’t you have three Shadow Articuno yet?”

Meanwhile, rural players shared similar experiences. “I had to stop playing Go for this reason. Like it legitimately just was not worth it,” one said. Another added: “Our local community consists of 8 people and is 15km away. Every six weeks or so, someone asks “anyone up for raids this Wednesday? ” and then all you can hear is crickets.”

Article continues after ad

Others flooded in to show support. “Visiting family really gave me a new sense of appreciation for my city and respect for rural players. They must really love them gave and deserve some gifts/acknowledgement from Niantic bc it was rough. One more responded: “Hats off to all of the rural players! It’s dedication and love for sure!!”

Overall, there has been an overwhelming sense of feeling among these rural players that Pokemon Go was not made for them to play. This has been backed up by their disappointment with Niantic’s lack of support for improving the remote player experience.

Article continues after ad