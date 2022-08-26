All Pokemon cards in TCG’s Trick or Trade BOOster Bundle Halloween Set

The Pokemon Company is offering up a Halloween-themed Trading Card booster packs called “Trick or Trade” featuring spooky Pokemon. Here’s a breakdown of every card in the Trick or Trade BOOster Bundle.

The Pokemon Company is no stranger to themed events scattered throughout its various games.

Now, a seasonal-themed event is coming to the Pokemon Trading Card game in the form of the Trick or Trade BOOster Bundle Halloween set.

Though most of these cards are repeats from other sets, there are things that set these cards apart, including some interesting Holographic cards.

Every Pokemon Card in the Trick or Trade set

The Pokemon Company The Pokemon Company will begin selling the Trick or Trade set just before Halloween kicks off.

In total there are 30 cards within the Trick or Trade BOOster set, which will begin selling on September 1, 2022, at Pokemon Center stores and retailers that sell Pokemon cards.

Each booster pack only contains 3 cards, but these “mini packs” will be sold in bundles of 40 for $14.99, according to Pokemon’s official website.

The intent behind this is apparently to make great treats for those Pokemon fans trick-or-treating this Halloween season.

Below is a list of all 30 cards available in the Trick or Trade BOOster set:

Pikachu

Cubone

Zubat

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Mewtwo

Spinarak

Ariados

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Mismagius

Duskull

Dusclops

Dusknoir

Darkrai

Litwick

Lampent

Chandelure

Phantump

Trevenant

Pumpkaboo

Gourgeist

Mimikyu

Nickit

Hatenna

Hattrem

Hatterene

Sinistea

Polteageist

Aside from Pikachu, the series’ mascot, each Pokemon included in the Trick or Trade BOOster set has a clear Halloween inspiration.

Additionally, though these cards are repeats, they contain a small Pikachu-shaped pumpkin stamp in the bottom right corner of each card’s artwork.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company This Halloween-themed TCG bundle is set to add some extra Pokemon flair this October.

As such, collectors may way to try and complete this set regardless, as the Pikachu pumpkin stamp is unique to this set.

Finally, there are 10 holographic cards to collect as well:

Gengar

Mewtwo

Mismagius

Dusknoir

Darkrai

Chandelure

Trevenant

Gourgeist

Mimikyu

Hatterene

Though this may seem like a lot to collect, the 40-pack bundles seem to alleviate this issue.

According to TCG fansite PokeBeach.com, trainers should be able to complete this set “with just half a bag to a full bag,” with Darkrai being the rarest card among the set.

And that’s everything Pokemon fans need to know about the Pokemon TCG Trick or Trade BOOster Bundle!