How to get Plasteel in Palworld

Find out how to make Plasteel in Palworld to craft various weapons, armor, and more. This guide will go over it all, including what you need to unlock this material.

You start off fighting low-level Pals in Palworld, like Chikipi or Lamball. But progress the game long enough, and you’ll soon find out that having more optimized gear can turn the tide for you, especially against stronger Alpha Pals.

With the new Sakurajima update, we’ve finally been introduced to new items and materials in the game, one of which is Plasteel. This is used to craft various endgame equipment to help you get better stats and take on raids.

Check out everything you need to know about how to make Plasteel in Palworld.

How to craft Plasteel in Palworld

Crude Oil is one of the materials you’ll need to craft Plasteel in Palworld.

To craft Plasteel in Palworld, you’ll first need to reach level 50, as this is the level required to unlock it from the Technology Tree. Assuming you’ve reached this level, you can unlock Plasteel by spending 2 Technology Points.

Now that you have unlocked the recipe for Plasteel, you’ll need an Electric Furnace in your base. This is what you’ll use to craft Plasteel. Here’s what you need for an Electric Furnace:

x20 Polymer

x20 Carbon Fibe

x50 Refined Ingot

x10 Circuit Board

Once you’ve set up the Electric Furnace, you can move on to gather all the materials needed to make Plasteel. They are as follows:

x5 Crude Oil

x5 Paldium Fragments

x20 Ore

Crude Oil is a new addition to Palworld, which you can get from supply drops or Oil Extractors. On the other hand, Paldium Fragments and Ore can be found all over the world. Of course, to make things easier, it’s always ideal to bring at least one good mining Pal.

How to use Plasteel in Palworld

There’s a wide variety of things you can make with Plasteel, most of them being related to combat, such as the Grenade Launcher, Flamethrower, and even an all-new Lightweight Plasteel Armor. They’ll definitely be handy to keep around, especially during the endgame.

Below are all the items you can make using Plasteel in Palworld:

Armor

Plasteel Armor

Plasteel Helmet

Ultra ShieldCold Resistant Plasteel Armor

Heat Resistant Plasteel Armor

Lightweight Plasteel Armor

Technology

Blazamut Ryu Saddle

Cold Food Box

Refrigerated Crusher

Selyne Saddle

Ultimate Sphere

Helzephyr Lux Saddle

Pal Disassembly Conveyor

Weapons