Palworld Sakurajima Update walkthrough
Palworld’s Sakurajima Update introduces new locations, Pals, and boss fights, but at a difficulty rating that will challenge players.
The Palworld Sakurajima Update is the first major expansion to the “Pokemon with guns” sandbox game released in early 2024. The new content is coming as players have wrapped up much of what was originally available in the base game.
In this walkthrough, we will break down everything new to find in the Palworld Sakurajima Update, and how it changes gameplay.
Everything new in the Palworld Sakurajima Update
The Sakurajima Update introduces a few dozen new elements to Palworld’s environments. Below is a short breakdown of everything new in the game.
- New Island with multiple zones
- Over a dozen new Pals
- 5 new Base level upgrades
- Five new Technology Levels
- Character levels now cap at 55
- Pal capture bonus max increased from 10 to 12
- New major resource – Crude Oil
- New major craftable resource – Plasteel
- Armor
- 7 new Weapons
- Medal Merchant
- Tower Boss
- Meteorite and Supply Drop events
- Tower Boss Hard Mode
- Three new useable items
- 10 new medical potions
- 6 Boss hat cosmetics
- 11 Pal hat cosmetics
- 6 new buildings and processing tables
- Pal Box storage increased from 480 to 960
Palworld Sakurajima new island location – Sakurajima Map
The new island added in the Palworld Sakurajima Update is located on the northwest side of the world.
The island is made up of multiple distinct zones, the mushroom tree zone, the open field zone, and the Sakura tree zone. There are also two stretches of arid land on either side that are optimal for setting up Oil Rigs.
What level do you need to be to go to the Sakurajima island?
We would recommend being at least level 45 before attempting this area. The mobs that spawn in this location are all high-level and have attacks with range. This can spell disaster for lower-level players.
Be sure to come equipped with good healing items and several weapon types with ammo. We also recommend having a fast flying mount, as the journey across the ocean to this location can be a long one. Flying also allows you to better select where on the island you would like to start exploring.
What is Crude Oil in Palworld?
Crude Oil is a new key resource in Palworld that was added with the update. It can be mined with the correct tools or picked up as a reward from Supply Drops and caches.
Where to find the new Pals in Palworld
The best way to find the new Pals in Palworld is by traveling to Sakurajima Island. The biomes of this location are ideal for several of the new species to thrive, and they populate readily throughout the entire island. However, we have seen several new Pals spawning in similar areas throughout the maps.
All New Pals in Palworld’s Sakurajima Update
There are a total of 14 new Pals players can catch in the Sakurajima update. These Pals are listed below:
- 113. Selyne – Dark/Nuetral
- 114. Croajiro – Water
- 115. Lullu – Grass
- 116. Shroomer – Grass
- 117. Kikit – Ground
- 118. Sootseer – Fire/Dark
- 119. Prixter – Ground/Dark
- 120. Knocklem – Ground
- 121. Yakumo – Neutral
- 122. Dogen – Neutral
- 123. Dazemu – Ground
- 124. Mimog – Neutral
- 125. Xenovader – Dark
- 126. Xenogard – Dragon
All new Fusion Pals
- 49B. Goriat Terra – Ground
- 55B. Chillet Ignis – Fire/Dragon
- 72B. Bushi Noct – Fire/Dark
- 75B. Katress Ignis – Fire/Dark
- 76B. Wixen Noct – Fire/Dark
- 95B. Quivern Botan – Grass/Dragon
- 96B. Blazamut Ryu – Fire/Dragon
- 97B. Helzephyr Lux – Electric/Dark
- 99B. Menasting Terra – Ground
- 116B. Shroomer Noct – Grass/Dark
What is Tower Boss Hard Mode in Palworld?
After defeating Tower Bosses in Palworld, players can now rechallenge the leader using the Hard Mode setting.
Hard Mode boss fights are set at a much higher level than standard battles. Players will need to be Level 50 or above to take these on and will want level 50-55 armor and weapons equipped when they enter. It is also important to bring a strong selection of high-level Pals.
The boss fights don’t alter drastically in strategy in comparison to standard challenges, but the Boss Pal will be able to summon additional opposing Pals of the same species during the battle to distract the player. These Pals cannot be caught.
How to get the Boss Hat cosmetics
Players obtain the Tower Boss Hats by completing Tower Boss fights on Hard Mode. Each of these hats looks like the hair of the boss that is beaten and can be worn by the player to sport the same look. Though it was fairly upsetting to steal their hair after taking them down.
Lockpicking in Palworld
The Sakurajima Update has introduced a new mechanic for unlocking chests scattered throughout the world. Using Ancient Technology Points, players can access locking picking at three different levels. Once the first level is unlocked, picks can be crafted and used on locked chests when a key isn’t handy.
New weapons and armor in the Palworld Sakurajima Update
Avoiding and dealing damage has just gotten easier in the Palworld Sakurajima update thanks to level 50-55 weapon and armor additions. By unlocking the Technology Levels added via the new content, players will gain access to three new types of Armor, and 7 new weapons.
The Plasteel armor is some of the best in the game, but it won’t be cheap to make. You’ll need to grind plenty of Crude Oil to produce it.
For more Palworld tips and tricks, check out our breakdowns for the best Pals, base-building tips and tricks, and merchant locations.