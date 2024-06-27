Palworld Sakurajima Update walkthrough

Palworld’s Sakurajima Update introduces new locations, Pals, and boss fights, but at a difficulty rating that will challenge players.

The Palworld Sakurajima Update is the first major expansion to the “Pokemon with guns” sandbox game released in early 2024. The new content is coming as players have wrapped up much of what was originally available in the base game.

In this walkthrough, we will break down everything new to find in the Palworld Sakurajima Update, and how it changes gameplay.

A Palworld player stands in the cherry blossom forests of the new island

The Sakurajima Update introduces a few dozen new elements to Palworld’s environments. Below is a short breakdown of everything new in the game.

Article continues after ad

New Island with multiple zones

Over a dozen new Pals

5 new Base level upgrades

Five new Technology Levels

Character levels now cap at 55

Pal capture bonus max increased from 10 to 12

New major resource – Crude Oil

New major craftable resource – Plasteel

Armor

7 new Weapons

Medal Merchant

Tower Boss

Meteorite and Supply Drop events

Tower Boss Hard Mode

Three new useable items

10 new medical potions

6 Boss hat cosmetics

11 Pal hat cosmetics

6 new buildings and processing tables

Pal Box storage increased from 480 to 960

Palworld Sakurajima new island location – Sakurajima Map

The new Palworld island has multiple zones to explore

The new island added in the Palworld Sakurajima Update is located on the northwest side of the world.

The island is made up of multiple distinct zones, the mushroom tree zone, the open field zone, and the Sakura tree zone. There are also two stretches of arid land on either side that are optimal for setting up Oil Rigs.

Article continues after ad

What level do you need to be to go to the Sakurajima island?

We would recommend being at least level 45 before attempting this area. The mobs that spawn in this location are all high-level and have attacks with range. This can spell disaster for lower-level players.

Be sure to come equipped with good healing items and several weapon types with ammo. We also recommend having a fast flying mount, as the journey across the ocean to this location can be a long one. Flying also allows you to better select where on the island you would like to start exploring.

Article continues after ad

What is Crude Oil in Palworld?

Crude Oil is a new key resource in Palworld that was added with the update. It can be mined with the correct tools or picked up as a reward from Supply Drops and caches.

Where to find the new Pals in Palworld

The best way to find the new Pals in Palworld is by traveling to Sakurajima Island. The biomes of this location are ideal for several of the new species to thrive, and they populate readily throughout the entire island. However, we have seen several new Pals spawning in similar areas throughout the maps.

Article continues after ad

There are a total of 14 new Pals players can catch in the Sakurajima update. These Pals are listed below:

Article continues after ad

113. Selyne – Dark/Nuetral

114. Croajiro – Water

115. Lullu – Grass

116. Shroomer – Grass

117. Kikit – Ground

118. Sootseer – Fire/Dark

119. Prixter – Ground/Dark

120. Knocklem – Ground

121. Yakumo – Neutral

122. Dogen – Neutral

123. Dazemu – Ground

124. Mimog – Neutral

125. Xenovader – Dark

126. Xenogard – Dragon

All new Fusion Pals

49B. Goriat Terra – Ground

55B. Chillet Ignis – Fire/Dragon

72B. Bushi Noct – Fire/Dark

75B. Katress Ignis – Fire/Dark

76B. Wixen Noct – Fire/Dark

95B. Quivern Botan – Grass/Dragon

96B. Blazamut Ryu – Fire/Dragon

97B. Helzephyr Lux – Electric/Dark

99B. Menasting Terra – Ground

116B. Shroomer Noct – Grass/Dark

What is Tower Boss Hard Mode in Palworld?

The new Boss Tower challenges players with Hard Mode

After defeating Tower Bosses in Palworld, players can now rechallenge the leader using the Hard Mode setting.

Hard Mode boss fights are set at a much higher level than standard battles. Players will need to be Level 50 or above to take these on and will want level 50-55 armor and weapons equipped when they enter. It is also important to bring a strong selection of high-level Pals.

The boss fights don’t alter drastically in strategy in comparison to standard challenges, but the Boss Pal will be able to summon additional opposing Pals of the same species during the battle to distract the player. These Pals cannot be caught.

Article continues after ad

How to get the Boss Hat cosmetics

Players obtain the Tower Boss Hats by completing Tower Boss fights on Hard Mode. Each of these hats looks like the hair of the boss that is beaten and can be worn by the player to sport the same look. Though it was fairly upsetting to steal their hair after taking them down.

Article continues after ad

Lockpicking in Palworld

The Sakurajima Update has introduced a new mechanic for unlocking chests scattered throughout the world. Using Ancient Technology Points, players can access locking picking at three different levels. Once the first level is unlocked, picks can be crafted and used on locked chests when a key isn’t handy.

Article continues after ad

Avoiding and dealing damage has just gotten easier in the Palworld Sakurajima update thanks to level 50-55 weapon and armor additions. By unlocking the Technology Levels added via the new content, players will gain access to three new types of Armor, and 7 new weapons.

The Plasteel armor is some of the best in the game, but it won’t be cheap to make. You’ll need to grind plenty of Crude Oil to produce it.

For more Palworld tips and tricks, check out our breakdowns for the best Pals, base-building tips and tricks, and merchant locations.