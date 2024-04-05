How to get & use Ring of Mercy in Palworld

The Ring of Mercy is a new accessory that helps catching Pals and completing your Paldeck easier. Here’s how to get and use the Ring of Mercy in Palworld.

Palworld’s latest v0.2.0.6 update added a new Raid Boss and a bunch of useful items to the game, including the Ring of Mercy.

Have you ever felt so excited to catch a rare Pal, only to accidentally kill it in the end? Well, thanks to this item, that will no longer be the case.

Find out how to get the Ring of Mercy in Palworld and how you can use it to complete your Paldeck in the game easily.

How to get Ring of Mercy in Palworld

Pocketpair The Ring of Mercy, which prevents you from accidentally killing a Pal, can be obtained from the Technology menu.

You can get the Ring of Mercy in Palworld by unlocking it from the Technology menu at level 19. It costs 2 Ancient Technology points to unlock.

If you’re short on points, however, we recommend defeating Syndicate bosses and focus on leveling up your character.

Once you’ve unlocked the Ring of Mercy, you’ll need the following materials to craft it:

x30 Ingot

x20 Paldium Fragments

x5 Ancient Civilization Parts

Paldium Fragments are usually scattered throughout the game’s world — you just need a keen eye to spot these glowing blue rocks. Ancient Civilization Parts can be obtained through dungeons, while Ingot requires you to build the Primitive Furnace to craft.

How to use the Ring of Mercy in Palworld

When equipped, the Ring of Mercy prevents the Pal you’re attacking from dying. Regardless of the amount of damage they take, their health will be automatically capped at 1 HP.

This allows you to catch them easily with your Pal Sphere instead of accidentally killing them. Additionally, it’s worth knowing that this also works for Legendary Pals and bosses.

And just like that, this item makes it so you won’t have to worry about switching your weapon or Pal to chip away at their remaining health.