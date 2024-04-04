Palworld April 3 Update: All new items

Palworld’s April 3 update brought players brand new content, Quality of Life changes, and a bunch of new items to sink their teeth into. Here’s every new item added, and what it does.

Palworld fans really only had to wait a tiny bit before the new update arrived. The devs had said there would be a delay, but it turned out to be extremely minimal.

Amongst all the goodies the latest patch has to offer players are a bunch of new, handy items.

Here’s every item the April 3 update added, and what they do.

Training Manual

Training Manuals will let players give experience points to specific Pals to help level them faster. They’ll come in different sizes: Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large.

Ancient Technical Manual

Finding this manual will grant players ancient technology points. Ancient Technical manuals can be found randomly inside chests in dungeons.

Recovery Meds

The new Recovery Med item will let players slowly recover HP over time. Recovery Meds are definitely going to be worth stocking up on for both boss battles, and exploration.

Homeward Thundercloud

This new item will automatically move players to their nearest base when it’s used. This addition will undoubtedly make map exploration a whole lot easier.

Ability Glasses

This item will let players see a Pal’s stats and talent points whenever they’re equipped. A surefire win for stat-focused players.

Ring of Mercy

While players are wearing a Ring of Mercy, they’ll be unable to reduce an enemies HP below zero when attacking. This item will prove a huge boon for catching lower-level Pals once players have progressed past the early game. Alongside the Ring of Mercy, a new passive for Pals, Mercy Hit, was also added. Like the Ring, this will stop Pals from reducing enemy HP below 1 while attacking.

Multiclimate Undershirt

This new armor finally will protect players against both heat and cold with just a single slot. This was a feature many players were clamoring for ahead of the update and will definitely help with some of the idiosyncrasies of Palworld inventory management.

New Stat Boosting Fruits

The new update also brought with it new stat boosting items in the form of three types of fruits. Each fruit can be used to increase a Pal’s stat. Power Fruit will grant Attack talent points, Life Fruit boosts HP talent points, and Stout Fruit is for Defense talent points.