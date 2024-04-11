Fighting against different enemies is crucial to survive in Palworld and for that you need Gunpowder. Here’s how you can get it in the game.

Apart from all the survival elements of Palworld, monster-taming is one of the major aspects of the game. While you are on your journey to discover the unknown and make many mates along the way, coming across enemies of various kinds and shapes is a given.

Especially after the arrival of the Bellanoir raid, things have gotten a lot more challenging in Palworld. To save yourself from them, you’ll require guns and ammo to survive. To craft these weapons, you’ll need Gunpowder.

So, here’s how you can get hold of Gunpowder fast in Palworld.

How to craft Gunpowder in Palworld

Follow these steps to start getting Gunpowder in Palworld:

Reach Level 21 and spend 2 points on the Technology tab to unlock Gunpowder. Craft a High Quality Workbench. At the High Quality Workbench, have 2x Charcoal and 1x Sulfur to craft Gunpowder.

Our guide here has everything you need to know about gathering Sulfur. However to get Charcoal, simply burn 2x Wood at the Primitive Furnace.

Pocketpair

How to get Gunpowder fast in Palworld

To get Gunpowder fast, hunt down Tocotocos in Palworld. It’s a small bird Pal that resembles a Toucan with a green body and long beak.

Along with Tocotoco Feathers, they also drop Gunpowder, so shoot them down as soon as you spot them.

Uses of Gunpowder in Palworld

Gunpowder is used to make different weapon ammo like:

Assault Rifle Ammo

Coarse Ammo

Handgun Ammo

Rifle Ammo

Rocket Ammo

Shotgun Shells

So, make sure you have crafted or farmed enough to have your weapons stacked whenever an adverse situation comes into play.

