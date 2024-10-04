How to get Warframe Galvanized Mods & farm Vitus Essence

Galvanized mods are extremely useful in a game like Warframe, offering some huge buffs to your weapons – but that kind of power isn’t easy to get hold of.

Sure, grabbing the best weapon, or the best Warframe is vital to succeed in missions and battles, but without some well-assigned mods, you’ll likely struggle to keep up with the rest of your team. These mods dramatically increase the power of your weapons, and are must-haves in the free-to-play game.

Galvanized mods act as the upgrade to those traditional mods, bringing impressive buffs to already powerful weapons. So, here’s how to get hold of them, all the available mods, and of course, the best ones to choose.

How to get Galvanized mods: Step-by-step guide

Luckily, getting Galvanized mods is relatively easy, but getting hold of the items required to purchase them is far from a walk in the park:

First, complete the full Star Chart. Head to the nearest Aburation Vendors. Scroll down to the Galvanized mods and buy your chosen mod.

Step 1 – Complete the Star Chart

Before you gain access to the Galvanized mods, you’ll need to complete the full Star Chart, which essentially means you need to complete all the game’s quests – of which there are 248 currently.

The best way to see this is to head over to the menu and press Profile, then click My Profile, and head to the Stats tab.

Digital Extremes

Scrolling down will reveal your Star Chart Progress, which tells you how many quests you’ve completed and how far off you are. It may take some grinding, but it’s worth it for those mods.

Step 2 – Head to the Aburation Vendors

With all the quests completed, you’ll need to head to an Aburation Vendor, who holds all the mods. This is best found in the Arbiters of Hexis room.

QuadLyStop / Digital Extremes

We’d suggest heading to Earth and entering the Strata Relay. Then from the Hangar, head to the North Wing, turn left to the East Wing, and go through the doors. The Vendor will be waiting for you before you head through the arch.

Step 3 – Purchase your chosen mod

Chat with the Vendor and scroll right down to the bottom of the store, where the Galvanized mods will be waiting.

Digital Extremes

It’s worth noting that each mod costs 20 Vitus Essence, so if you want to buy all of them, you’ll need 180 total.

How to get Vitus Essence

Naturally, getting hold of 20, or even 180 Vitus Essence is a challenge in a game like Warframe. However, there are a few ways for you to increase your drops and farm these items, though it’s not going to be that easy.

Firstly, you’ll need to have a rank 30 Warframe equipped, as this will let you take part in the missions that reward Vitus Essence.

Then, head over to your Star Chart and click on Alert. At the top of the menu, you’ll see Abritration missions — these are the challenges you’ll want to complete.

Digital Extremes

Best farming technique for Vitus Essence

The best way to farm these is to grab your best build — we suggest Koumei — and dive in with friends. Once inside, battle the enemies and focus on killing the Arbitration Shield Drones. Not only do they protect the other enemies, but they have a 6% chance to drop Vitus Essence.

If you thought those were low odds, then discovering that there’s only a 7% chance to get Vitus from the Abritration missions might prove just how rare the resource really is.

So, the best way to farm Vitus Essence is to coordinate a skilled team, destroy those Abitration Shield Drones, and keep on fighting.

All Galvanized mods

Currently, there are 12 Galvanized mods available in Warframe, with each being made for a certain weapon.

Rifle:

Galvanized Chamber +80% Multishot On Kill: +30% Multishot for 20s. Stacks up to 5x.

Galvanized Aptitude +80% Status Chance On Kill: +40% Direct Damage per Status Type affecting the target for 20s. Stacks up to 2x.

Galvanized Scope On Headshot: +120% Critical Chance when Aiming for 12s On Headshot Kill: +40% Critical Chance when Aiming for 12s. Stacks up to 5x.



Shotgun:

Galvanized Hell +110% Multishot On Kill: +30% Multishot 20s. Stacks up to 4x.

Galvanized Savvy +80% Status Chance On Kill: +40% Direct Damage per Status Type affecting the target for 20s. Stacks up to 2x.

Galvanized Acceleration +30% Projectile Speed/Beam Length On Kill: +30% Projectile Speed/Beam Length for 10s. Stacks up to 2x.



Pistol

Galvanized Diffusion +110% Multishot. On Kill: +30% Multishot for 20s. Stacks up to 4x.

Galvanized Shot +80% Status Chance. On Kill: +40% Direct Damage per Status Type affecting the target for 14s. Stacks up to 3x.

Galvanized Crosshairs On headshot: +120% Critical Chance when Aiming for 12s. On Headshot kill: +40% Critical Chance when Aiming for 12s. Stacks up to 5x.



Melee

Galvanized Elementalist +80% Status Damage. On Melee Kill: +30% Status Chance for 20s. Stacks up to 4x.

Galvanized Reflex +50% Heavy Attack Efficiency. On Melee Kill: +20 Initial Combo for 20s. Stacks up to 4x.

Galvanized Steel +110% Critical Chance (x2 for Heavy Attacks). On Melee Kill: +30% Critical Damage for 20s. Stacks up to 4x.



Digital Extremes

Best Galvanized mods

The best Galvanized mods in Warframe are those that focus on Multishot, namely Galvanized Chamber, Galvanized Hell, and Galvanized Diffusion. Multishot is incredibly popular among the community and is by far one of the best mods you can place on your guns.

Then, the best Galvanized mod for Melee is undoubtedly Galvanized Steel. The 110% increase in Critical Chance and increase in Critical Damage by up to 4x is second to none, especially when fighting a tougher boss.

Naturally, you’ll want to choose the mods that work best with your playstyle and Warframe. If you prioritize melee then look at those mods, if you prefer a Shotgun, then those are the enhancements you’ll need to use.

Now you know all you need to know about Galvanized mods in Warframe. While working through those quests or the Arbitration missions, be sure to check out all the currently active Warframe codes, for some free rewards. Or take a look at our best build for Koumei and Caliban.