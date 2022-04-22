xQc reveals Overwatch 2’s best tank hero and it’s not who you expect

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has revealed who he believes to be Overwatch 2’s best tank after trying out the Alpha for himself.

The Overwatch 2 beta is going live on April 26, but pros and certain content creators already had the chance to try out the sequel early and share their thoughts with xQc being no exception.

During an April 21 broadcast, the French Canadian and former OWL pro delved into his main role of tank and what hero he thinks will dominate the early meta.

After explaining some issues with Orisa and Roadhog, Lengyel revealed the game’s best tank and it’s surprising, to say the least.

xQc says Doomfist is Overwatch 2’s top tank

“From my perspective of playing the Alpha, I’m going to say it, Doomfist feels like the best tank right now,” xQc said.

Doomfist received a major rework for Overwatch 2, transforming the DPS hero into a tank with more HP, a new ability and some serious changes to his Rocket Punch.

“Doomfist is f**king busted, because you can create chaos in the map and survive and you create damage,” Lengyel added. “So one, you have damage and chances of killing. Two, you create chaos and control the fight. And three you can escape alive and stay alive, which is insane.”

According to xQc, even when he would be caught 1v5 against opponents, he wouldn’t die, because his “shield” is too big, likely referring to Doomfist’s Gauntlet as a shield.

It’s unclear how many changes we’ll see from the Alpha to the Beta build, but if xQc’s experience is anything to go off, it seems like Doomfist might need some big adjustments in his new role already.

If you want to see who the game’s best heroes are for yourself, be sure to sign up for your chance to try out the Overwatch 2 beta once it goes live on April 26.