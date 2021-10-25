xQc explains why Overwatch 2 will be worth buying despite criticisms

Former Overwatch League pro turned Twitch mega star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has been a harsh critic of Overwatch 2 so far, but he still believes the game will be worth buying for players.

Overwatch 2, the highly anticipated sequel for Blizzard’s iconic hero shooter still doesn’t have an official release date, but the developers have started showing more and more content from the game.

Most recently, during a pro playtest during the Overwatch League playoffs, fans got to see some reworks for Sombra and Bastion in the new 5v5 format. While some were impressed, others, such as xQc felt for a sequel, the game looked too similar to the first.

However, in his recent podcast appearance with 100 Thieves’ CouRage and Nadeshot, Lengyel explained why the game will still be worth the price of admission for fans of the first.

xQc responds to Overwatch 2 criticism

When asked about his thoughts on the sequel, xQc didn’t hold back, explaining: “it’s the same thing. Overwatch 2 is Overwatch 1.” (segment begins at 38:00)

“It’s a little disappointing,” he added. “I understand the vision that they have for the whole game. And that’s how they chose to direct it. Maybe people are just upset at the title?”

For xQc, the fact the game is simply called “Overwatch 2” rubs him the wrong way and suggested a couple other names Blizzard could have gone with instead.

“Overwatch Reborn or Overwatch Continuity or whatever,” he said. “I think people are just mad about that.”

Is Overwatch 2 just one big patch?

Even though the French Canadian agreed that the game appears like it’s just a large patch, the addition of PvE content will be enough to warrant a purchase.

“I think that as a consumer, you’ll probably still have the amount of content you pay for when you buy the game,” he admitted. “And I think that’s what people should care about.”

Overwatch 2’s addition of PvE story content could very well be what the series needs to bring some new life into it. As for PvP, while not yet confirmed, some players think it could be headed in a free-to-play direction.

Expect to learn more as Overwatch 2 draws nearer with a rumored release of 2022.